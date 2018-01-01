This Image Of A Terminally Ill Girl With Grandfather Is Devastating

“We have to find a cure, not a damn band aid. These kids deserve so much more than that, someday soon someone needs to find out what that cure is.”

A devastating image shared by a mother of her terminally ill daughter and father on Facebook shows how tough life can be.

Ally Parker's five-year-old daughter is fighting a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, but life is even tougher for Parker, whose father is also terminally-ill with a motor neuron disease.

In December, Parker’s daughter Braylynn Lawhon was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma – the most lethal form of brain cancer. Until now, science has failed to come up with any cure for the DIPG and there is no survival rate.

Parker’s father, Sean Peterson, sitting next to her granddaughter in the picture, suffers from ALS and can no longer speak – but his expression of agony is worth a million words.

Parker explained her ordeal on Facebook.

“We all thought that they would outlive the rest of us...and we certainly never thought that my precious little Braylynn would be the first to go,” she wrote.

“Last year was hard for us, but I can't even begin to explain how difficult this year will be and has already been. In a few days I will have to bury this beautiful little girl. Months, maybe even weeks, later, I will have to bury my father,” Parker lamented.

“Both of my heroes, gone, within the same year,” she continued. “How could this happen to us? What did any of us do to deserve THIS? Why do they have to leave us? What are we supposed to do? I refuse to believe that there is a reason for this. This world is a terrible place.”

The family was given some hope after hearing about a revolutionary experimental treatment that happens in Mexico, although it isn’t covered by insurance. The family successfully collected donations via a GoFundMe page that sought to raise $300,000 for the procedures; due to the aggressive nature of the disease, several rounds of the treatment are required.

However, Lawhon’s condition deteriorated before she could leave for Mexico, as doctors discovered blood coming out of her tumor.

Parker now aims to raise awareness about DIPG so that no other kid has to go through the pain her daughter endures.

"Today is the day. Today will be the worst day of my life so far, and in less than a week, I will have a day that is even more terrible. Today is the day that everyone will have to say their final goodbyes, to a FIVE year old. This should never happen to anyone. There is no one in this world who is evil enough to deserve to feel what I am currently feeling. My baby girl deserves to live a full, happy life, and so does every other child who has had to face DIPG. We have to put an end to this. No more kids can get this disease and be allowed to die from it. We HAVE to find a cure, not a damn band aid. These kids deserve so much more than that, someday soon someone needs to find out what that cure is," she wrote on Facebook.

Though the mother is fighting a battle herself seeing her daughter in such pain, a doctor who believes the little girl still has a chance to live has gotten in touch with Parker.

Read More We Will Have A Cure For Cancer By 2020

Thumbnail / Banner : Pixabay, Engin-Akyurt