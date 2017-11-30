10-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Fight With Bully Was Posted Online

After footage of a fifth-grader was uploaded online, the girl reportedly couldn't take the pressure from the intensified bullying and decided to kill herself.

A 10-year-old girl committed suicide after a video of her fighting with her alleged bully was shared online, adding to the increasing number of young girls committing acts of self-harm thanks to bullying.

Fifth-grader Ashawnty Davis from Aurora, Colorado, decided to confront the girl who had been taunting her. The entire fight was recorded by a fellow student and then sent to Musical.ly, an app for video creation, messaging, and live broadcasting. After the video was posted, Ashawnty's parents said that their once vibrant little girl had simply disappeared.

The girl’s mother, Latoshia Harris, said her daughter was saddened that the video of her had been uploaded to social media.

“I saw my daughter was scared,” Harris told KDVR. “She was devastated when she found out that it had made it to Musical.ly.”

After the bullying intensified thanks to the video, the girl just couldn’t handle the pressure. She, ultimately, decided to hang herself in the closet.

After the incident, she remained in the hospital for two weeks on life support until she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Now, her family is using her tragic story to raise awareness to the damaging consequences of bullying.

“I want other parents to know that it’s happening,” Harris said. “That was my baby, and I love my baby, and I just want mothers to listen.”

Parents and educators must beware of the several signs of depression and distress that children may show as a result of bullying. If your child or a child you care for shows signs of distress, do not hesitate to seek the help of professionals.

Many states have laws against bullying, and parents should consider seeking professional help in their fight to ensure their children are safe in order to prevent more tragedies like this one.

