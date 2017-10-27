Trump's Women Issues Candidate Thinks 'Frozen' Villainizes Men

“4 the Rcrd, I liked Frozen but who cares. The pt is we want to raise sons to to be heroes willing to protect women,” Penny Nance tweeted.

So we can expect the likely pick for the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global women's issues to NOT stand up for women empowerment.

Penny Nance, who is the president and CEO of the Christian, nonprofit Concerned Women for America (CWA), went on a rant against Disney’s popular feature film “Frozen” in 2015. She once again posted her completely unnecessary critique of the movie after she lashed out at two major Republicans who would have a major say in her nomination.

“4 the Rcrd, I liked Frozen but who cares. The pt is we want to raise sons to to be heroes willing to protect women,” she tweeted with her “Fox & Friends” segment when she said “Frozen” “villainizes” masculinity.

“We don't have to empower women at the cost of tearing down men,” she said. “Men are essential in our society.”

Never mind the fact that Disney has been depicting men as knights in shining armor rescuing damsels in distress since time immemorial and that very few of the company’s movies — with the exception of “Mulan,” “Brave” and “Frozen” — deviate from this storyline. Just because Disney shows a strong female lead once in a while does not mean it is “tearing down” men.

Nance's opinion of the movie shows a wider view of her anti-feminist self.

Her organization, CWA, has opposed legislation that safeguards women and people from the LGBTQ community from workplace harassment. She has also been against the Violence Against Women Act, claiming it promoted “war against men.”

Nance has also shown no sympathy for rape victims, stating the resulting pregnancies should be carried to term and advocating against emergency contraception.

She has also victim-blamed sexual abuse survivors. In September 2016, when former Miss Universe Alicia Machado came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the then- presidential candidate Donald Trump, Nance argued she brought it on herself.

“Let's be honest, a woman who voluntarily puts on a bikini and literally asks people to judge her based almost solely on her body can't be mad when they do,” she wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

Recently, she also backed the Trump administration’s attempt to block a 17-year-old immigrant from getting an abortion, claiming it was “not health care.”

If Trump appoints her, Nance would be a welcome part of an administration which is notorious for running departments and agencies whose key issues they hold in contempt.

The ambassador-at-large for global women's issues leads the State Department's Office on Global Women's Issues, and holds a government rank of assistant secretary.

