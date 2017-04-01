'Go The F*** Home': Senator Shreds Trump For Broken Promises

During a speech at NYU, Senator Gillibrand took the gloves off and let the president know exactly where he and his administration stand with her.

It's not often you hear a politician loosen up enough to let the f-bombs fly, but Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was past caring in a speech she recently delivered to the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University.

"Is he helping people? No. F*** no," she said about President Donald Trump.

However, she didn't just lay into Trump, but also critiqued the Democratic Party for their failure to reach a large swath of working-class Americans.

"Even though we as Democrats are on the right side of almost all issues, many hardworking families just haven't felt that we've been fighting for them," Gillibrand continued. "If we are not helping people, we should go the f*** home."

Gillibrand has been known to cuss before and recently said something similar in an interview with New York magazine. She also cussed several times in her book "Off the Sidelines," developing an interesting reputation for blunt, fiery language that is certainly appealing to a younger generation who appreciates a bit of edge. The media is picking up on her use of f*** though and we can bet some sources (Fox News *ahem*) will have something righteous to say about it.

There are a lot of unspoken rules of formality when it comes to public speech as a politician, but Trump's broken most of them to smithereens. Why can't Gillibrand do the same?

Back to the meat of the issue though: Gillibrand's frustration is shared by many, particularly amidst the wreckage of Trump's broken promises. He's failed the American people in more ways than one, and he's not even halfway through his first year as president. Despite the indiscriminate nature of some of his attacks on Americans however, the country remains strongly divided politically. Trump still has citizens that wholeheartedly support him and the Republican-dominated Congress that empowers him still has a powerful base of voters, even though many GOP politicians seem to have chosen party over country.

As the saying goes, "If you want something done right do it yourself." If Democrats truly want to help this nation they will need to be the party that builds bridges and draws diverse communities of voters together under a common goal. They will need to become a party that does not rest until they fulfill their promises and is loathe to leave any American behind. If the Left is going to be the party for all Americans, politicians will need to get off their high horses, really look citizens in the eye, and not be afraid to toss around a hearty f*** now and then. They will need to be a bit more like Gillibrand.