Good Samaritan Tossed Into River For Intervening In Couple’s Argument

A fight ensued between four men, leading to one of them being thrown more than 40 feet over a bridge and into the Housatonic River in Connecticut.

A Good Samaritan who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute landed in cold water, literally, after being tossed over a bridge and into Connecticut’s Housatonic River

According to HuffPost, 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer is facing attempted murder charges for throwing the 30-year-old unnamed victim overboard. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day when Rottjer was spotted arguing with his 22-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Hannum.

The victim and his brother stepped in to ask Hannum if she was OK and when they attempted to walk away from the situation, Rottjer and his friend Matthew Dorso, 27, allegedly picked a fight with them.

At one point during the scuffle, Rottjer sent the victim plummeting 45 feet down into the icy river. The victim was rescued by a police officer who jumped into the river and pulled him to safety. However, Rottjer, Dorso, and Hannum fled.

In addition to attempted murder, Rottjer was charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Dorso was charged with third-degree assault and released on a promise to appear in court later this month. Hannum — who was the catalyst to all of this — was charged with interfering with an officer before being released on $1,000 bail and is also due for a court appearance this month.

This goes without saying, but the entire ordeal could have been avoided. The encounter did not have to turn physical or violent. The blatant disregard for human life displayed in this case is disheartening, to say the least.

Each of their lives could have been tragically ruined with much steeper charges if the victim had drowned or froze to death in that water all because of an ego trip.

