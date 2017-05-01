GOP Aides Baffled By Trump Interviews: ‘He Just Seemed To Go Crazy’

Butchering U.S. history and praising Kim Jong-Un and Rodrigo Duterte were among some of President Donald Trump’s strange media blunders on Monday.

The question on everyone’s minds over the past few days has been what is going on in the mind of President Donald Trump?

While most of his bizarre antics are expected at this point, he has been kicking things up a notch this week. Even some of Trump’s top GOP aides are befuddled by his recent behavior, including the totally inaccurate remarks he made about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War on Monday.

Additionally, the president said he would be “honored” to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, despite having warned Americans of looming conflict between North Korea and the U.S. and asserting that “nobody’s safe” from their nuclear weapons.

"He just seemed to go crazy today," a senior GOP aide reportedly said of Trump.

Trump also praised the approval ratings of the Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, a ruthless strongman who rules with fear and violence, and invited him to the White House.

“This is a man who has boasted publicly about killing his own citizens,” Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin said of Duterte. “The United States is unique in the world because our values — respect for human rights, respect for the rule of law — are our interests. Ignoring human rights will not advance U.S. interests in the Philippines or any place else. Just the opposite.”

Trump’s strange comments came about in a string of interviews over the course of 24 hours with Bloomberg, CBS News, and SiriusXM radio, Alternet reports.

"They were not helpful to us," one senior administration official said of the interviews, according to Politico. "There was no point to do all of them."

The sudden snowball of interviews coincided with the mark of Trump’s first 100 days in office, which ideally would have been a time for him to discuss the progress he has made on his campaign promises thus far. However, since he has made none and his approval ratings have plummeted, his media appearances were nothing more than a discombobulated mess.

“It seems to be among the most bizarre recent 24 hours in American presidential history,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. “It was all just surreal disarray and a confused mental state from the president."

This is hardly the first time that Trump’s mental state has come into question. Psychiatry experts recently gathered at Yale and discussed their observation of Trump’s “dangerous mental illness.” The evidence confirming their findings appears to have played out publicly in Monday’s set of interviews.

From the looks of it, It’s only a matter of time before Trump completely unravels.

