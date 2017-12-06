© Reuters, Jonathan Bachman

Of Course, Roy Moore Thinks America Was Great When Slavery Existed

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I think it was great at the time when families were united. Even though we had slavery, they cared for one another,” Roy Moore told an African-American person.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly reminisces about the time when it was legal for white people to torture African Americans, tear their families apart, prohibit them from marrying, lynch them publicly and commit mass genocide against them.

Yes, the Republican, who is currently under fire for having alleged sexual relationships with teenage girls and sexually abusing minors when he was in his 30s, believes the last time the United States was truly great was when slavery existed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Moore reportedly expressed nostalgia for good old days of blatant racism during a campaign event in Florence, Alabama, in September. However, his comments resurfaced thanks to former Obama administration official Eric Columbus’ viral tweet, which comes just days before the election.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” Moore reportedly told one of the few African Americans in the crowd when one of them asked him when he thought was the “last time” America was great.

“Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” the candidate added.

At the same rally, Moore reportedly referred to Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows” as well.

The decent human beings on the internet (and hopefully everywhere else) were rightfully outraged:

Given the fact that Moore is leading the Senate race in Alabama despite allegations of pedophilia and child molestation, it is probably futile to hope his racist rhetoric and belief that slavery was good would do him any harm.

However, his comments made one thing explicitly clear: when President Donald Trump and the Republicans talk about making America great again, they are actually talking about the time when things were great for white men with no regards to people of color, religious minorities and women.

Sarah Sanders Left Tongue-Tied As Reporter Grilled Her Over Roy Moore

Reuters, Jonathan Bachman

