Of Course, Roy Moore Thinks America Was Great When Slavery Existed

“I think it was great at the time when families were united. Even though we had slavery, they cared for one another,” Roy Moore told an African-American person.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly reminisces about the time when it was legal for white people to torture African Americans, tear their families apart, prohibit them from marrying, lynch them publicly and commit mass genocide against them.

Yes, the Republican, who is currently under fire for having alleged sexual relationships with teenage girls and sexually abusing minors when he was in his 30s, believes the last time the United States was truly great was when slavery existed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Moore reportedly expressed nostalgia for good old days of blatant racism during a campaign event in Florence, Alabama, in September. However, his comments resurfaced thanks to former Obama administration official Eric Columbus’ viral tweet, which comes just days before the election.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” Moore reportedly told one of the few African Americans in the crowd when one of them asked him when he thought was the “last time” America was great.

“Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” the candidate added.

Can't make this up -- Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery. (h/t @reckonalabama)https://t.co/NMF4BCQ6ZS pic.twitter.com/XbpPtdifuS — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 7, 2017

At the same rally, Moore reportedly referred to Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows” as well.

The decent human beings on the internet (and hopefully everywhere else) were rightfully outraged:

Like everyone should be super shocked that the same “man” who stalked and sexually assaulted girls, also thinks Jews and LGBTQ people are going to hell, and that the last time America was great was during slavery.

Roy Moore - like Donald Trump, the face of the Republican Party. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 7, 2017

America was great when black people were slaves, according to Roy Moore. (PS: many Black people have long known that this is what MAGA meant all along.) https://t.co/VLWfXVkCec — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 7, 2017

SLAVERY.



Roy Moore said the last time America was great was during slavery.



With a straight face.



Slavery.



The man actually said it.



We've known for two years that "Make America Great Again" was code for this, but Roy Moore doesn't speak in code.



The man said slavery. https://t.co/uqzAyWnVjo — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 7, 2017

Greatness will NEVER include slavery. This is violent, inhumane thinking. And it is appalling to think, let alone express. #RoyMoore https://t.co/PTbaizQCfW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 7, 2017

So Roy Moore:

molests kids

doesn't think women should hold office.

ditto Muslims

even worse about LGBT

and thinks there was no time better in America than the era of slavery b/c "families stayed together."



missing any lowlights? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 7, 2017

Just to be absolutely clear,



The Republican Party has formally endorsed a candidate for Senate who believes the country was better off during SLAVERY. pic.twitter.com/PH1yp7ZtKD — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 7, 2017

Roy Moore longs for the good old days when "families were united--even though we had slavery." Families were united? Slave owners ripped families apart, selling children to plantations far away from their parents, never to see each other again. https://t.co/mUbSu8OIdP — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 7, 2017

African-American voters in Alabama need to know that Roy Moore said that the last time America was great was during slavery(!!).



Unbelievable. This man cannot become a U.S. Senator. https://t.co/QsAEapMhKA — Augustus709 (@Augustus709) December 7, 2017

Roy Moore’s sickening comment on slavery is a dog whistle to the racist GOP base.



And “the racist GOP base” includes the entire GOP at this point. https://t.co/xKwo9GMTQe — Jules (@JW4Resistance) December 7, 2017

Given the fact that Moore is leading the Senate race in Alabama despite allegations of pedophilia and child molestation, it is probably futile to hope his racist rhetoric and belief that slavery was good would do him any harm.

However, his comments made one thing explicitly clear: when President Donald Trump and the Republicans talk about making America great again, they are actually talking about the time when things were great for white men with no regards to people of color, religious minorities and women.

