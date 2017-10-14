This Man’s Pipe Bomb Exploded And Injured A Pregnant Postal Worker

His pipe bomb exploded while being handled by a pregnant postal worker.

While the country was still reeling from the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, a man in East Chicago was planning to commit violence using a pipe bomb.

A failed Republican candidate was arrested for mailing a pipe bomb package that injured a pregnant postal worker, and a threatening letter containing a bullet.

Eric Krieg, a 45-year-old from Munster, Indiania who ran for Lake County Counselor and surveyor, ran a blog where he criticized Lake County Democratic Party and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. He also filed complaints against McDermott Jr., which were dropped by the Board of Elections. It was after this that Krieg started to attack members of the mayor’s family online.

In a blog post from 2013, Krieg claimed that the mayor’s brother, Aaron McDermott, had been arrested. He was subsequently sued by Aaron, and had to pay a $60,000 settlement that drove him into bankruptcy.

On Sept. 6, he allegedly mailed a bomb package to the attorney who represented Aaron. More than six hours after he allegedly dropped the package, a postal worker, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was handling the package when it exploded. The postal worker survived, and sustained cuts and abrasions.

Three weeks after Krieg’s first attempt, he reportedly sent a letter to a commentator who had called him an “a**hat” online. The mail contained a bullet and a cryptic note, “The next one will be in the back of your head.”

An investigation considered surveillance footage of Krieg driving to the post office in his car and dropping the packages. FBI agents then interviewed Krieg, who admitted to sending the mail.

Krieg was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with knowing possession of a destructive device and transporting explosive materials, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Despite the seriousness of Krieg’s alleged crime, the news barely drew any national attention. A probable reason: Krieg is white. Some people on Twitter pointed this fact out and rightfully so:

And yet another white male terrorist—mailed a pipe bomb that detonated. Someone pls tell me #WhereWasHeRadicalized?https://t.co/4W5IX0fiH8 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 14, 2017

This guy tried to mail a pipe-bomb, injuring a woman who was 7-months pregnant.https://t.co/8Y9Br5h2Bf

Wonder why we didn’t hear about it??? pic.twitter.com/Fk8KNdHfys — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) October 15, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters