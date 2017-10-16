This Woman Said Aliens Abducted Her. She Is Now Running For Congress

It is quite worrisome how someone like Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, who said she was kidnapped by aliens, is currently running for the U.S. Congress.

A Republican congressional candidate is making headlines for the most bizarre reasons.

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, one of the candidates hoping to succeed outgoing Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R), once claimed aliens abducted her when she was 7-years-old and that it happened again about 10 years later.

In 2009, the 59-year-old GOP candidate appeared on a Spanish-language TV channel and shared her out-of-the-world experiences. The interview, recently unearthed by the Miami Herald, showed the candidate recalling thee blond, big-bodied beings – two of whom were females while one was male — not only visited her but also invited her onto their spaceship.

Aguilera also said the aliens have communicated telepathically with her several times in her life.

In another interview, she said the aliens welcomed her with open arms, reminding her of Jesus Christ – or the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

“God is a universal energy, not a person,” she claimed the aliens told her. “It’s in everything. God talks to people and they understand it in different ways, but there’s only one religion.”

While the interviews may seem ridiculous, it is quite worrisome how someone like Aguilera, who was allegedly kidnapped by telepathic aliens several times in her life, is currently running for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, the candidate is not exactly pleased the Herald dug up her old interviews.

“The Miami Herald article is clearly an attack piece,” she told The Washington Post. “I’m a person who owns up to who I am. And this is just an experience that I had. It has nothing to do with who I am and what I have shown in the past 40 years and what a positive role model I’ve been to the community.”

She also released a statement to the Miami Herald, carefully skirting further mentions of her extraterrestrial experience.

“For years people, including Presidents like Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter and astronauts have publicly claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects and scientists like Stephen Hawking and institutions like the Vatican have stated that there are billions of galaxies in the universe and we are probably not alone,” she said. “I personally am a Christian and have a strong belief in God, I join the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.”

For those unaware, Hawkins doesn’t really believe aliens have visited the Earth.

“I’m discounting claims that UFOs contain aliens,” he said during a 2012 symposium in Seattle. “Why would they appear only to cranks and weirdos?”

