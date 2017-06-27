GOP Congressman Confesses Republicans Don't Know How To Govern

It's July and the GOP is still hashing out a viable budget and health care bill, showing that they're more a party for campaign trails than government.

It's taken eight years, but the Grand Old Party finally has everything they've ever campaigned for: The House, the Senate, the Oval Office, and unparalleled control over the United States government. However, despite being poised to shape the nation in their image, Republicans seem to be a political party built to campaign, not to govern. In fact, they're doing so abysmally it's no stretch to imagine they simply do not know how to govern.

According to Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), that is exactly the case.

“It’s almost like we’re serving in the minority right now. We just simply don’t know how to govern," he admitted to The Washington Post in response to the backlash his party is receiving for a farce of a health care bill and a tragically out-of-touch budget that they've yet to pass. Polls show that large swaths of the American public — red states included —are less than impressed with the policies put forth by the GOP, but resistance is also coming from politicians in the party as well.

The GOP stalled former President Barack Obama on legislation after legislation during his two terms as president. He was a foe the party managed to unite against in an exhausting political battle, a single target they could obsess over, scapegoat, and use as campaign fodder. However, with Obama long gone from office, the GOP has fractured into conservative versus far-right and begun to duke it out among themselves. While congressional Democrats have mounted their own resistance against President Donald Trump's administration and the GOP agenda, the truth is that there is little they could do if congressional Republicans united once again. Thankfully, it appears the GOP may just eat itself.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan had to enlist the help of House Democrats to pass a bi-partisan spending bill after the initial Republican budget flopped due to inner party turmoil. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to postpone the vote for Trumpcare Part Two because the legislation was even too draconian for some lawmakers in his own party and wildly unpopular with their constituents. It's nearly July and the GOP has a long line of promises they've barely touched with no steps forward in sight.

True, the Republican Party potentially has three and a half more years ahead of them and lot could happen between now and 2020. Yet, if there's one thing the GOP has proven they excel at it's wasting time and taxpayers' money. As long as they're doing that, Americans can exist in uneasy limbo with Obama-era policies hanging on by a vote, which is about as comfortable as anyone can hope to be these days.