GOP Lawmaker Snaps A Chicken's Neck To Promote His Anti-Abortion Bill

In a video promoting his anti-choice views, a congressman breaks a chicken's neck and then brutalizes its corpse, seeming to make a deluded point about abortion.

Republican Congressman Mike Moon (R-MO) posted an incredibly disturbing video on Monday promoting his policies on abortion.

The video opens with Moon standing next to a live chicken hanging upside down. You may already have the sick feeling that something twisted is up and moments later you are proven heartbreakingly right. Moon snaps the chicken's neck and then violently rips out its heart, all the while discussing Gov. Eric Greitens' call for lawmakers to attend a special session in Jefferson City in order to place further limitations on the state's already extremely restrictive abortion laws. Under current Missouri law, women must first have a government-sanctioned counseling session and then wait 72 hours before being able to act on their right to have an abortion.

“So we’ve been called back to this special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically,” Moon says toward the end of the video, his apron splattered with the chicken's blood. “I think we need to get to the heart of the matter here. So today, I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri and I hope you’ll support it.”

Warning: The following video contains graphic content.

Some were disturbed by the point Moon seemed to be making: That brutally murdering a chicken is similar to a woman making a decision about her own body. Others pointed out the hypocrisy of preaching life while dismembering an animal.

Missouri lawmaker & totally sane person Mike Moon beheads chicken to promote abortion-themed special session #Moleg https://t.co/1nr6ZL2z9C — Ferg (@christoferguson) June 13, 2017

Rep. Mike Moon of Missouri (R) posted a video of himself slaughtering a chicken to spotlight his new bill to ban abortion in the state. https://t.co/LyyOxzx8qf — Astrid (@BecksUnderwear) June 13, 2017

MO Rep. Mike Moon unironically explains why he supports a "culture of life" - while beheading a chicken. https://t.co/WMwH3l0VH4 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithMO) June 13, 2017

The congressman himself insisted that there was no correlation between his killing of the chicken and abortion, but after seeing what he tweeted in response to the backlash of his video, that sounds like a bad lie.

Some people seem to be freaking out about the chicken video... I wonder if they know what an abortion is?... https://t.co/N4YVaFdCvg — Mike Moon (@realmikemoon) June 13, 2017

A woman's right to make choices in regards to her own body has always been under attack, but in the current political climate religious zealots and politicians with draconian views feel more enabled to push forward with their agendas. Moon's recent video is just one example among many of the lengths some will go to ban abortion, and we'll be shocked by many more.

