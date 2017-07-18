© Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein

GOP Senator Risks Life To Escape Reporters After Killing Trumpcare

by
Alice Salles
After being responsible for helping kill Trumpcare, GOP Sen. Jerry Moran had enough of talking to the press, so he did the unthinkable.

Close ups of Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) was one of the two lawmakers to have effectively killed the Senate GOP's effort to reform health care law. But when reporters tried to track him down for an interview, he didn't seem too keen on talking about it.

Late Monday, Moran and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said they would oppose the GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) as a means to reform health care law in the country.

In a statement, Moran added that while repealing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, was still a priority to him, Congress should take a different approach at health care legislation, aiming to do so in an “open legislative process.” Then Tuesday in another statement, Moran added he would be willing to support an effort to simply repeal Obamacare without implementing any new legislation at once.

Naturally, reporters were curious and wanted to discuss this idea further. But while Moran did talk to a few reporters in the U.S. Capitol, he could only stand the heat for just a few minutes. What he did next isn't necessarily an action anyone should be mimicking any time soon.

That's right. Moran simply ran across subway tracks, making for one memorable — but quite life-threatening — scene, which was fortunately caught by reporters.

This makes us wonder what scared him out of there so quickly.

Was he just done talking about the health care subject, or was there something else reporters pressed him on that he just couldn't handle?

Perhaps, he was just trying to keep it cool after playing the contrarian among Washington conservatives.

Thumbnail and banner image credit: Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein

