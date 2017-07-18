GOP Senator Risks Life To Escape Reporters After Killing Trumpcare

After being responsible for helping kill Trumpcare, GOP Sen. Jerry Moran had enough of talking to the press, so he did the unthinkable.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) was one of the two lawmakers to have effectively killed the Senate GOP's effort to reform health care law. But when reporters tried to track him down for an interview, he didn't seem too keen on talking about it.

Late Monday, Moran and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said they would oppose the GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) as a means to reform health care law in the country.

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

In a statement, Moran added that while repealing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, was still a priority to him, Congress should take a different approach at health care legislation, aiming to do so in an “open legislative process.” Then Tuesday in another statement, Moran added he would be willing to support an effort to simply repeal Obamacare without implementing any new legislation at once.

Naturally, reporters were curious and wanted to discuss this idea further. But while Moran did talk to a few reporters in the U.S. Capitol, he could only stand the heat for just a few minutes. What he did next isn't necessarily an action anyone should be mimicking any time soon.

.@JerryMoran jumps the tracks of the Senate subway on Capitol Hill to get around a large gathering of reporters as he arrives @uscapitol pic.twitter.com/sMyivmJaLM — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 18, 2017

Surrounded by reporters, @JerryMoran jumps subway tracks in DC. He said today he supports repeal now, replace later https://t.co/LxsoESWIHC pic.twitter.com/BYMGCKE7b7 — Sherman Smith (@sherman_news) July 18, 2017

That's right. Moran simply ran across subway tracks, making for one memorable — but quite life-threatening — scene, which was fortunately caught by reporters.

This makes us wonder what scared him out of there so quickly.

Was he just done talking about the health care subject, or was there something else reporters pressed him on that he just couldn't handle?

Perhaps, he was just trying to keep it cool after playing the contrarian among Washington conservatives.

Thumbnail and banner image credit: Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein