GOP Senator Says He Couldn't Vote For Alleged Child Molester Roy Moore

“I think so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip. When it got to the 14-year-old story, that was enough for me. I said I couldn't vote for Roy Moore.”

Dear Alabama Republicans,



Your own Republican Senator, Richard Shelby did not vote for Roy Moore. We are counting on you to not vote for an alleged child molester to represent your state. Do the right thing.



Sincerely,

Americahttps://t.co/3iBsiynv4H — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 10, 2017

The mounting controversy against GOP Senate candidate and alleged sexual predator Roy Moore is not only creating problems for the candidate but now it seems the members of the party are not on the same page as well.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" where he spoke out against Moore and said he didn’t vote for him.

“I couldn't vote for Roy Moore, I didn't vote for Roy Moore, but I wrote in a distinguished Republican name, and I think a lot of people could do that. I think the Republican Party can do better,” he said.

Shelby also said he knew why President Donald Trump continued to stand with Moore.

“I understand where the president is coming from; we would've liked to retain that seat in the US Senate. But I tell you what, there's a time — we call it a tipping point. And I think so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip. When it got to the 14-year-old story that was enough for me. I said I couldn't vote for Roy Moore,” said Shelby.

Since the allegations against Moore came forward, Shelby joined several other Republicans in speaking out against Moore and also suggested he should drop out of the race.

The comments by the Republican come just a day before the special election in Alabama is set to take place.

On the contrary, Trump is determined to campaign for Moore.

The president has recorded automated phone calls in order to support him. The calls will go to households just a day before the election day.

Trump initially broke silence on Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations and said, “Look, he denies it. If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

However, later in a series of tweets, Trump went on a Twitter rant and pretty much endorsed Moore.

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!” Trump said.

In another tweet, Trump expressed his strong support for Moore and said Republicans needed Moore to win to secure votes on key issues such as immigration.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Moore dismissed the sexual assault allegations and said they were part of a plot to defame him before the elections.

“Ritual defamation has been around for a long time, and that’s what this is. I had no encounter with them. I have never molested anyone,” he said.

If people from his own party who share the same views vote against him, how can the president urge the public to vote for an alleged child molester.

Read More Sarah Sanders Left Tongue-Tied As Reporter Grilled Her Over Roy Moore

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Aaron P. Bernstein