Tom Cotton, David Perdue Allegedly Lied For Trump

Two senators allegedly lied when they said the president had not made racist comments about immigrants. Now, conservatives are calling for their resignation.

The Washington Post’s conservative writer Jennifer Rubin wrote in her column that GOP Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue lied on behalf of President Donald Trump when they said they did not hear the president use the term “s***hole” to describe certain countries.

Rubin then went on to say that if the two men were honorable, they would resign after being caught.

According to a Washington Post report, the White House denied the president's comments over the weekend after hearing what the two senators said.

To Cotton and Perdue, the president had said “s***house” and not “s***hole,” but instead of telling the media the same thing they had said to White House officials, they lied and instead, said they did not recall what words had been used.

Worse yet, Rubin added, the two GOP senators made Sen. Richard J. Durbin look like the liar as they told the press that Durbin had lied about the comments the president had made.

“Senator Durbin has misrepresented what happened in White House meetings before, and he was corrected by Obama administration officials by it,” Cotton said.

Alerting Republican lawmakers that whether they are loyal to the president or not, they will end up “humiliated,” Rubin went further when she took a stab at the senators by saying that “[h]onorable men would resign after such a remarkable revelation of their crummy character.” But if they fail to do so, which Rubin believes to be the case, she reminded her readers that Durbin could report the two senators to the ethics committee, which has jurisdiction to look into “complaints and investigate allegations of improper conduct which may reflect upon the Senate,” or Democrats could shun the two lying Republicans instead and even the president. Either course of action would be perfectly fitting.

Still, the fact that the senators lied on behalf of Trump alone is not the issue here, as Rubin adds that the more details regarding the meeting and what the president actually said come to light, “the more nakedly racist and dishonest he appears.”

If the GOP as a whole wants this episode to not weigh them down or make them look biased, partisan, and petty, Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike should come together to call for the resignation of those who lied on behalf of the president.