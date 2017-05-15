GOP’er Calls Out Party: Hillary Would Be Impeached If She Leaked Info

A GOP strategist didn’t hold back when she tweeted about the hypocrisy behind President Trump’s indiscretions being constantly excused by Republican “enablers.”

If there is one thing we learned from the outcome of the 2016 United States presidential election, it’s that sexism is still very deeply rooted in American society.

Along the campaign trail, we witnessed then-candidate Donald Trump commit some of the most shocking atrocities including proudly bragging about sexually assaulting women and yet, he was still elected president. Meanwhile, his female opponent Hillary Clinton was politically persecuted for using a personal email account during her time as Secretary of State.

The double standard is blatant. It is a clear slap in the face to American women and it sends a troubling message that the progress made toward gender equality over the years doesn't amount to much in the grand scheme of things.

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro drove this point home when she took to Twitter to shed light on the fact that if Clinton had shared information with Russia while serving as president like Trump has done, Republicans would have immediately called for her impeachment.

According to The Independent, reports surfaced that Trump allegedly leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during their meeting at the White House last week.

"If Hillary Clinton leaked classified info to a Russian spook/diplomat, Republicans would rightly be drafting Articles of Impeachment N-O-W," Navarro wrote.

If Hillary Clinton leaked classified info to a Russian spook/diplomat, Republicans would rightly be drafting Articles of Impeachment N-O-W. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 15, 2017

Pic of missing spine of most GOP elected leaders should be on side of milk cartons. Last seen Oct 2016. Abducted by a man wearing red tie. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 16, 2017

Navarro — a Republican — denounced the excuses that members of her party make for Trump, despite having criticized Clinton relentlessly for just the possibility that classified information could have landed in the wrong hands from her private email.

Although Clinton was eventually cleared, the issue was held over her head throughout the entire election cycle and is still used against her to justify her loss of the presidency.

Now that it's all but confirmed that Trump leaked classified information to Russia, the GOP “enablers” — as Navarro called them — are excusing it by claiming it’s acceptable because as president, Trump has the authority to declassify information.

Talking point from the enablers: Ok for Trump to reveal classified info to our geo-political foe b/c he has authority to declassify it. ?????? — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 16, 2017

No wonder Russians were all smiles at Oval. Trump is either clueless or complicit. Either is bad. Very freaking bad. https://t.co/hzshUCQ7ty — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 15, 2017

The current state of U.S. politics is riddled with hypocrisy and contradiction. It’s about time someone in the Republican Party called out the misogyny behind it all and Navarro's Clinton comparison was the perfect way to do so.

What more can Trump do to prove how incompetent he is before the GOP gets the ball rolling on his impeachment?