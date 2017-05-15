GOP’er Calls Out Party: Hillary Would Be Impeached If She Leaked Info

by
Cierra Bailey
A GOP strategist didn’t hold back when she tweeted about the hypocrisy behind President Trump’s indiscretions being constantly excused by Republican “enablers.”

A combination photo shows Republican U.S....

If there is one thing we learned from the outcome of the 2016 United States presidential election, it’s that sexism is still very deeply rooted in American society.

Along the campaign trail, we witnessed then-candidate Donald Trump commit some of the most shocking atrocities including proudly bragging about sexually assaulting women and yet, he was still elected president. Meanwhile, his female opponent Hillary Clinton was politically persecuted for using a personal email account during her time as Secretary of State. 

Read More: Trump Revealed Intelligence Secrets To Russians In Oval Office Meeting

The double standard is blatant. It is a clear slap in the face to American women and it sends a troubling message that the progress made toward gender equality over the years doesn't amount to much in the grand scheme of things.

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro drove this point home when she took to Twitter to shed light on the fact that if Clinton had shared information with Russia while serving as president like Trump has done, Republicans would have immediately called for her impeachment.

According to The Independent, reports surfaced that Trump allegedly leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during their meeting at the White House last week.

"If Hillary Clinton leaked classified info to a Russian spook/diplomat, Republicans would rightly be drafting Articles of Impeachment N-O-W," Navarro wrote.

Navarro — a Republican — denounced the excuses that members of her party make for Trump, despite having criticized Clinton relentlessly for just the possibility that classified information could have landed in the wrong hands from her private email.

Although Clinton was eventually cleared, the issue was held over her head throughout the entire election cycle and is still used against her to justify her loss of the presidency.

Now that it's all but confirmed that Trump leaked classified information to Russia, the GOP “enablers” — as Navarro called them — are excusing it by claiming it’s acceptable because as president, Trump has the authority to declassify information.

The current state of U.S. politics is riddled with hypocrisy and contradiction. It’s about time someone in the Republican Party called out the misogyny behind it all and Navarro's Clinton comparison was the perfect way to do so. 

What more can Trump do to prove how incompetent he is before the GOP gets the ball rolling on his impeachment

Read More: Trump’s Loose Lips May Cause Irreparable Harm To Counterterrorism
Tags:
anti trump donald trump donald trump news dump trump hillary rodham clinton republican party resist trump russia investigation russian government officials sergey lavrov trump leaks classified intel trump russia ties us politicians us politicians misogyny us politics
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.