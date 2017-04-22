© Wikimedia

Last Photos Of Hikers Who Vanished In The Grand Canyon Found On GoPro

by
editors
A GoPro containing images of the 14-year-old and his step-grandmother, who went missing in the Grand Canyon, has been found.

 

The haunting images of a 14-year-old and his step- grandmother who went missing during a hike in the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona have been released.

A search and rescue team came across a GoPro mounted on a backpack.

Jackson Standefer and LouAnn Merrell went missing on April 15, when they were hiking with Randy (LouAnn Merrell’s husband )and Julie Standefer (Jackson's mother) and slipped and fell into rushing water while crossing Tapeats Creek in the park.  

Randy and Julie immediately alerted officials by setting off an emergency GPS locator beacon in the backcountry below the canyon's North Rim.

The National Park Service soon deployed a drone, helicopter and a number of rescuers to help find the missing people, but they’ve had no luck so far.

Read More: Terrified Tourists Watch As Zebra Attacks Zookeeper In China

The teen boy’s step-grandmother Merrell is married to Randy Merrell, the founder of the Merrell Boot Co., so the company provided the National Park with climbers and rescuers to help in the search.

Standefer’s family even provided military-grade drone with the search, but nothing has helped so far.

The Go Pro however was returned to the boy’s uncle who posted some pictures from it on Facebook to mark a week since the pair disappeared. Although their bodies haven’t been found as yet, several memorial services have been planned.

The family believes the boy and his step-grandmother may have drowned, but are still waiting for a “miracle.”

Read More: Man Falls To His Death On Facebook Live While Trying To Escape Police
Tags:
america arizona arizona news boy go pro grand canyon grand canyon hikers grand canyon national park hiking jackson standefer julie standefer louann merrell randy merrell tragedy united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.