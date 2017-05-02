A Government Funded Institution Is Promoting Ivanka Trump's New Book

A review describes Ivanka Trump's new book as a graduation from "sassy to serious," which is fine. Except that the review is on a taxpayer funded website.

Since the inauguration, President Donald Trump's family has appeared to set up shop in the White House. While insisting that they are taking measures to erase conflicts of interest between their business empires and governing the United States, the details are kept strategically murky. However, sometimes we catch an unsettling glimpse of the truth.

The government-funded broadcasting institution Voice of America (VOA) has been accused of promoting Ivanka Trump's new book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success." Using the caption "In New Book, Ivanka Trump Gets Serious About Women Who Work," VOE shared a review of the self-help guide by the Associated Press on their website, as well as Twitter.

In New Book, Ivanka Trump Gets Serious About Women at Work https://t.co/lZLnHI9i06 pic.twitter.com/w1zv6IxF3y — The Voice of America (@VOANews) May 2, 2017

Reportedly, the proceeds from the book will go to charity, but there has been no specification as to which one and how the public will be able to verify it. Given her father's overexaggerated claims of altruism, it goes without saying that there would be those suspicious of Trump's generous promises. She has also decided not to do any publicity of her book "out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book.”

Then what on earth is a review of Trump's book doing on a website paid for by taxpayers?

Just weeks ago, the official State Department website promoted the president's Mar-A-Lago resort as "the Winter White House." Ivanka has also been caught in situations that seem to toe-the-line (if not outright cross it) between business and politics. Members of the administration have also used their platform to advertise Trump products and reports show that this has benefited the family financially. The current White House is capitalism at its purest, so expect more like the VOA scandal. However, don't get used to it. Get mad.