Greenpeace Slams Trump With This Message On US Embassy In Berlin

The environmental organization Greenpeace has become a master of planting political messages in impressive places. In the wake of Donald Trump's tremendously bad decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, the organization projected an anti-Trump message on the side of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.

@greenpeaceBLN sent a message to the US Embassy. It was a strong message. A huge message. Believe me. Photo courtesy of @tagesspiegel pic.twitter.com/vdAGVTUwxV — Handelsblatt Global (@HandelsblattGE) June 2, 2017

Greenpeace has developed a reputation for bold statements such as these. Shortly after Trump's inauguration, activists hung a banner reading "Resist" from a crane next to the White House and to protest Trump-like French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen activists hung another massive banner from the Eiffel Tower calling for resistance. To welcome Trump to the NATO summit in May, activists pulled off another stunt and unfurled a "#Resist" banner from a crane outside the U.S. Embassy in Brussels.

Trump's decision to remove the U.S. from the revolutionary Paris climate accord yesterday was based on misinformation and lies. It's driven away important allies from the U.S. and raised serious questions as to what role the country will play in the world moving forward. Since Trump's election it's been hard to take America's leadership seriously, but now it seems impossible to. If Trump continues as he is, and he surely will, we can expect to see many more banners. Hopefully they come with resistance.