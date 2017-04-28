Grocery Store Employee Canned After Profiling Native American Couple

"Every Native American that comes in here says that. You’re just like the rest of them,” the ex-employee said when he was asked why he was following the couple.

A grocery store employee in Missoula, Montana, has been terminated after being caught on tape racially profiling a Native American couple.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Shawn Madman and his partner Tenisha Oldman recorded their trip to a local Fresh Market where one of the white employees was known for following Native Americans around whenever they came to shop.

The video the couple shared on social media quickly went viral, garnering more than 100,000 views, according to Raw Story.

After filming the employee walk from one end of the store to the other — watching them like a hawk — Madman confronted the unnamed worker.

“Excuse me, sir. Hey, every time when a Native American comes in here, why do you follow them around? Why do you follow us around?”

Instead of denying this racist behavior, the employee brushed it off by telling Madman that he had heard his same complaint many times before.

“Oh my gosh,” the employee replied sarcastically, “why’s it always Native Americans? ‘Oh, why do you got to profile us?’ Every Native American that comes in here says that. You’re just like the rest of them.”

The two men continued to exchange words and the confrontation swiftly escalated with the employee even claiming he once caught Madman’s girlfriend stealing.

Clearly infuriated by the accusation Madman said, “Don’t be going and f***ing profiling my girl like that,” to which the smug employee replied, “I can do whatever I want.”

As it turns out, the employee most certainly cannot do whatever he wants because after being exposed on video, he was immediately fired.

“It was on Saturday night and I lost a lot of sleep over it. And I think from our reaction it’s just. Let me just be clear, he doesn’t work here anymore,” said store owner Craig Holtet, according to ABC News.

This disturbing incident proves that racial profiling is not just some concept concocted by people of color being paranoid. In reality, it is a common form of harassment rooted in racism and prejudice.

WARNING: Video contains strong language that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

