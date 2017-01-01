The Recent Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico Is The Largest In US Since 2010

The volume of oil released is estimated to be between 333,900 and 392,700 gallons.

An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico last week is probably the largest in the United States since the 2010 blowout that sank the Deepwater Horizon rig.

The Delta House floating production facility, which is situated 40 miles southeast of Venice, Louisiana, released between 333,900 and 392,700 gallons of oils in the early hours of Oct. 12.

The leak was triggered by a break in the flow line jumper — a short pipeline that connects nearby underwater structures, said Rick Fowler, the vice president of LLOG Exploration Co.

Officials believe any oil that appears on the surface will not affect the shoreline and will move southwest. There were no human injuries associated with the incident. However, the damage to the marine life may be extensive, considering the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill killed thousands of marine fauna and flora.

The huge oil spill released 210 million barrels of oil into the sea and caused $17.2 billion in damages to the Gulf of Mexico’s natural resources.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to around 22 species of marine mammals. All of these are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. These species may take decades to rebound.

Watch the video above to see what sort of disaster an oil spill can cause.