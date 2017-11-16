Gun Owner Shoots Himself While Discussing Gun Rights In Church

The elderly man forgot his gun was loaded, shooting himself and his wife. Ironically, this fiasco occurred while he was defending his gun rights in church.

A Tennessee man accidentally shot himself and his wife while discussing his right to own and carry a gun everywhere he goes.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the man, who is in his 80s, was showing off his gun to churchgoers in East Tennessee on Thursday.

He and other church elders were gathered after a luncheon at the First United Methodist Church in Tellico Plains when they started discussing the latest deadly shooting in Texas.

According to Tellico Plains Police Chief Russ Parks, the man then pulled out his .380 caliber Ruger handgun, telling fellow church members he carries his handgun everywhere.

Before passing the gun around to show it to others, he removed the magazine and cleared the gun’s chamber. Once he got the gun back, however, he unknowingly loaded a round in the chamber and then placed it in its holster.

Soon after, someone else asked the man to see the gun. Before handing it to him, he showed the weapon to the man and said, “With this loaded indicator, I can tell that it’s not loaded.” Then, he proceeded to pull the trigger.

While he had removed the magazine from the gun earlier, he had re-chambered the weapon and evidently forgot all about it.

As he pulled the trigger, the bullet hit his hand and then entered his wife’s abdomen from the left side, exiting through the right. Needless to say, they both had to be rushed to the hospital.

While it’s clear that the man simply forgot he had replaced the bullet in the chamber and that he meant no harm, this incident proves that gun owners aren’t as responsible or as on top of their game as they often claim.

Perhaps now that this tragic incident took place, at least this gun owner will think twice before boasting.