Florida Gun Owners Plan To 'Shoot’ The Hurricane, Sheriff Intervenes

When the storm comes, Floridians will have their guns trained to it.

However hard we satire in The Eye in 2017 fuck me America can out dumb us at every turn pic.twitter.com/wCEt0l98uF — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) September 9, 2017

A 22-year-old Floridian, Ryon Edwards, out of “boredom and stress” suggested that gun owners in Florida shoot at Hurricane Irma as it approaches to scare it away.

To press his point, Edwards even made a Facebook page for the event of firing into Irma. While 25,000 people will definitely shoot at Irma, 53,000 people are interested.

This Facebook page has inspired multiple others, with one event description inciting Floridians to “take a stand against this bully.”

Someone even created graphics to show how people could “fire correctly” at the hurricane in a way that bullets wouldn’t come back to kill the person firing them.

However, storms are no joking matter. The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence issued a warning asking gun owners to not shoot at the storm because, well, bullets will turn around and come back at the shooter or hit others in the way.

?? Unfortunately we must issue the following warning ?? DO NOT SHOOT YOUR GUNS AT THE HURRICANE!!! ???????????????https://t.co/diS56jWInX — CSGV (@CSGV) September 9, 2017

Things got to a point that the sheriff's office in Pasco County had to issue a warning to residents to not shoot guns at the hurricane.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the sheriff's office tweeted.

More than 6.3 million people have been instructed to evacuate Florida, with warnings of a huge storm surge that will be "life-threatening" to anyone caught in its path.