Shooting Reported Inside Iran's Parliament, Attack At Khomeini Shrine

UPDATE: Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine on Wednesday, the group's state news agency AMAQ said.

"Fighters from Islamic state attacked Khomeini's shrine and the Iranian parliament in Tehran," the news agency said.

In another statement the news agency said the attacks on Khomeini's shrine were carried out by two suicide bombers.

The two attacks happened almost simultaneously and killed up to seven people.

Twin attacks in #Tehran. First scenes from the area near the Iranian Parliament.#ImamKhomeini pic.twitter.com/JEEo4nzhn5 — The East Insider (@TheEastInsider) June 7, 2017

Armed men launched two attacks in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament in central Tehran and wounding several people at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometres south of the city, state media reported.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament.

📹 فیلم اختصاصی @IranNewspaper از درگیری مسلحانه با تروریست‌ها در مجلس pic.twitter.com/6dJsAMbI4v — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) June 7, 2017

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, ISNA news agency reported.

"I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly," said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

اولین تصویر از جسد یکی از عاملان تیراندازی در حرم امام خمینی pic.twitter.com/xhfpIeUnVm — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) June 7, 2017

Around half an hour later, an armed man opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and wounded a number of people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

تصاویر جدید از حادثه انفجار مهاجم انتحاری در بیرون حرم مطهر امام خمینی(ره)/ فردی که در حرم ⁧ امام خمینی ⁩ خود را منفجر کرده یک زن بوده است pic.twitter.com/Fh0c68rVox — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) June 7, 2017

State news agency IRNA quoted an official at the mausoleum as saying that the attacker had blown himself up after shooting at people. The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear, Tasnim said.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.