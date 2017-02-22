Half A Million Sign Petition Demanding Melania Move To White House

The first lady's refusal to move into the White House is costing taxpayers millions of dollars, and Americans are sick of it. Move out or pay up, they urge.

More than half a million people and counting have signed a petition for first lady Melania Trump to either move into the White House or foot the bill for her life in New York City.

"Since Donald Trump had previously been able to support his private domicile and family, there is no reason for him to stop if the family decides to reside there," Albert D'Agostino wrote in the petition comments. "The taxpayers have to foot the bill for the Whitehouse [sic] and that is all. We did not contract to pay for every single piece of property owned by the president. And, I do believe Trump certainly has the money to continue paying. It is bad enough that Trump holds meetings at Mar-a-Lago which puts more taxpayer money into this billionaire's pocket. When do we, who are being denied adequate healthcare and other cuts in government social spending, say ENOUGH."

Now seems a pretty good time.

New York expects to spend an average of $127,000 to $146,000 a day on security to protect her and her son, Barron Trump, at their home in Trump Tower. The amount will undoubtedly increase when President Donald Trump visits the city. That's not including the annual cost of $4.5 million for the fire department, New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill wrote in a letter to local politicians.

O'Neill also concluded that police spent $25.7 million from election day to inauguration to protect the president's New York home and business offices. According to the New York Times, the federal government has already reimbursed New York approximately $7 million for the additional expenses.

Melania has reportedly said that she and 11-year-old Barron will move to the White House this summer once his school year ends. Nevertheless, the petition on Change.org urges her to move sooner to avoid burdening taxpayers any further.

"The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower," the petition letter states.

Started only two weeks ago, the petition has already reached 525,353 signatures and has an end-goal of one million. It is to be delivered to popular progressive senators, Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont), who are expected to push the issue in Congress.

"Living in the White House is what you do when you are married to the president. The tax money saved by eliminating these extra protection expenses can be used to feed senior citizens," commented Sheila Forsyth when she signed the petition. "Why is our tax money being spent on people who already have more than their fair share?"

That's the question of the century.