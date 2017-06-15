CEOs Give Trump An 'F' For His Job Performance

Even among those who supported candidate Trump, the overall sentiment is that he isn't doing enough for the economy. Will the president start listening now?

President Donald Trump may have run as the business savvy candidate but according to a recent poll among American business leaders, what he's done so far is far from impressive.

During this year's Yale CEO Summit, organizers surveyed attendees who included CEOs, executives, academics, and government officials. At least 50 percent of respondents gave the president an “F” for his performance so far, with at least 21 percent giving him a “D.” Only 1 percent of the surveyed said that Trump deserves an “A,” CNN reports.

When asked whether Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris agreement made America look bad in the international arena, at least two-thirds of attendees said yes, and at least 86 percent showed concern about the president's nonchalant approach to alleged threats posed by Russia.

When asked about the president's budget, business leaders weren't too impressed either as at least three-fourths said his proposal isn't sound.

According to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the Yale School of Management professor who led the summit, “[t]his was not a granola-eating crowd of Democrat entrepreneurs. It’s a cross-section of the business community, including some who are quite pro-Trump.” And still, he told reporters, the message from business leaders to Trump was: “Stop the random [3 a.m.] tweets and stop the needless brushfires diverting from the agenda.”

At least 125 people were surveyed, with 80 percent of those who agreed to participate being CEOs. Some of the big names attendance included IBM's Ginni Rometty, who's part of the president's advisory council, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwazman, and Merck CEO Ken Frazier.

While individual responses from CEOs weren't released, it's pretty damning that the president's overall performance isn't appreciated even among those who have traditionally been more likely to support him. Will Trump finally put his phone down now and get to work?