50% Of Americans Have Or Could Soon Have Diabetes, Most Aren't Aware

If you have a sweet tooth and can’t think of a day going by without having something to quench those cravings, you might want to reconsider your priorities.

According to a new national report on diabetes released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of the U.S. population has diabetes or prediabetes.

Prediabetes puts patients on a higher risk of obtaining the disease. And half of these people don’t even know about their condition.

The human body becomes prone to diabetes when there is too much sugar in the blood and the body's insulin can no longer operate effectively to clear it. If the disease isn’t diagnosed and controlled in time, it can lead to lethal medical emergencies, including heart problems, kidney failures, nerve damages, eye problems and other ailing health conditions.

"Although these findings reveal some progress in diabetes management and prevention, there are still too many Americans with diabetes and prediabetes," Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the CDC, said in the statement.

"Now, more than ever, we must step up our efforts to reduce the burden of this serious disease," she added.

The new report shows numerical facts derived from various data systems of the CDC, the Indian Health Service (IHS), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the U.S. Census Bureau, and other published studies.

According to the report, 30.3 million adults living in the United States or 9.4 percent of the population had diabetes in 2015. That means nearly 1 in 4 adults live with diabetes in the country.

An estimated 7.2 million, or 23.8 percent of the people, with diabetes don’t even know about the disease present in their body.

Around 1.5 million of the total U.S. population was newly diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

The total cost incurred on diabetic patients in 2012 was reportedly $13,700 per patient, which is 2.3 times more than people who don’t have the disease

There are three types of diabetes, two of which were included in the study: Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The former happens when the immune system prevents the body from making insulin, and generally begins in childhood, while the latter occurs when the body can’t make enough insulin or can’t use it well.

About 95 percent of all diabetes cases are type 2 diabetes. It is most common in adults.

An estimated 84.1 million people had prediabetes in 2015, owing to high blood sugar levels that put these individuals at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Sixteen percent of them were smokers while 35 percent used to smoke but quit.

Sixty-one percent of U.S. adults diagnosed with the disease were obese, according to their body mass index.

According to the report, about 132,000 cases of diabetes were reported among children and teens. That total about 0.18 percent of the American youth.

Diabetes was ranked at No. 7 in 252,806 death certificates as a cause of death in 2015; 79,535 of the death certificates identified diabetes as the primary cause of death.

