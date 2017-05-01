© Reuters

Handmaids Sit In Eerie Silence To Make Statement About Abortion Bill

by
Alice Salles
As senators introduced a bill that would ban most common second trimester abortion procedures, women dressed as "The Handmaid's Tale" characters sat in silence.

A bill fresh off the press would outlaw a method used for abortions between 13 and 24 weeks in Ohio, prompting a group of women to take a bold stance against the plan.

As state senators discussed SB 145, pro-choice women dressed as "The Handmaid's Tale" characters sat in silence as a way to protest the piece of legislation that would effectively criminalize dilation and evacuation (D&E), a method most commonly used in some abortions.

Read More: High School Bans Teen From Graduation After She Reveals She's Pregnant

In 95 percent of second trimester abortions nationwide, doctors dilate the woman's cervix, allowing the physician to use suction and surgical instruments to effectively remove the fetus and other tissue. The bill introduced by GOP Sens. Matt Huffman of Lima and Steve Wilson of Maineville would make this particular procedure illegal in the state of Ohio, even though 3,000 of the 21,000 abortions performed statewide in 2015 involved the D&E method.

If the bill passes and is signed into law, physicians may be charged with a fourth-degree felony if they are caught performing D&E, unless there's a risk of "substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function,” and if an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

After photos of the pro-choice protesters were shared on social media, Twitter users took the opportunity to criticize the bill, praising those who participated in the protest.

Some pointed out that senators haven't reached out to medical professionals before writing this bill.

With these protests taking place right as the legislation is introduced, the bill's opponents are making a strong enough case that lawmakers may consider killing it before it reaches the Assembly. If anything, lawmakers should give protesters a chance to voice their concerns about the bill and how it would impact them negatively before proceeding.

Read More: Thousands Rally Against Ireland's Proposed Abortion Law
Tags:
abortion abortion debate naral pro-choice ohio pregnancy pro-choice protest roe v. wade the handmaids tale
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.