Muslim Teen Tracks Down Man Who Struck Jewish Woman On The Subway

17-year-old Ahmed Khalifa was riding home after working a shift at the public library near Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, and had his headphones on when he heard a commotion. He looked up and saw a man slap a woman so hard, she fell down and lost consciousness for a few seconds.

“It was a very hard slap, I almost could feel the slap,” Khalifa recalled. “He was 6-foot-6, and a very big, big guy.”

The alleged culprit, later identified as 31-year-old homeless man Rayvon Jones, 31, hit the woman with all his might as she was reading a book on a Coney Island-bound Q train near the Newkirk Ave. station.

So forceful was the impact of the slap that the woman's glasses broke and she suffered a gash on her lip, swelling and bruising. She was taken to Methodist Hospital.

A woman rushed to help her up.

“Why would he do this to me? Why would he do this to me?” the poor victim sobbed as she searched for her glasses.

In the meantime, a woman prompted Khalifa to help.

“A lady told me to run after the guy,” he said. “It took me a while to catch up. He started sprinting.”

He, however, lost the man.

Another man passing by asked Khalifa what happened and offered to help.

“He was driving, so I got in,” Khalifa told the Daily News. “We were just talking about how it was a hate crime. We found him at the bus stop and called the Shomrim [Jewish safety patrol].”

The group eventually found Jones as he boarded a bus, but waited until police arrived.

The culprit, seemingly with some pent up steam left in him, reportedly kicked the police car so hard the doors wouldn’t open.

Jones has been charged with assault.

The driver is reportedly a man called Chaggai Weiser who shared his experience on Facebook:

He even shared their picture together:

“Some people are like ‘she's Jewish, why did you help her?’” says Khalifa. “I'm like everyone is equal. I treat everyone the same way."

“It was just something anybody should do. It's not that big of a deal to me.”

However, he is a hero and according to the Daily News Khalifa also saved a suicidal homeless man seven months ago.

It actually is no big deal for him. He seems to loves making friends and it doesn't matter to him who is who.

