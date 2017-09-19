Report: Tom Price Chartered Private Jets For Business Meetings

“I can understand why the secretary might have to use a charter flight to get to a hurricane-devastated region, but Philadelphia is not one of those regions this year.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price reportedly flew in private jets for five separate business trips last week despite the availability of much more cheaper commercial flights.

According to internal HHS documents, the traveling took place between Sept 13 and 15. Price visited a resort in Maine to join a question-and-answer session with a healthcare industry CEO and New Hampshire and Pennsylvania to visit community health center.

When contacted by the Politico, the department said Price charters a private jet when commercial flights aren’t feasible. However, the officials declined to comment on who paid for the travel expense and flight details.

“As part of the HHS mission to enhance and protect the health and well-being of the American people, Secretary Price travels on occasion outside Washington to meet face to face with the American people to hear their thoughts and concerns firsthand. When commercial aircraft cannot reasonably accommodate travel requirements, charter aircraft can be used for official travel,” said a HHS spokesperson.

The reason provided by the department to charter a private jet doesn’t seem to be good enough, as there were apparently commercial flights available on all the routes Price traveled.

The timings for these flights also matched with Price’s departure.

HHS also refused to comment on how many times Price has used private jets for traveling ever since he took office. However, some staffers, who requested to remain anonymous, said the secretary has been charting jets for months now.

On the contrary, former President Barrack Obama’s HHS Secretaries Sylvia Matthews Burwell and Kathleen Sebelius took commercial flights for in-country business trips.

According to ethics experts, although it is legal for government officials to use private mode of transport, it burdens the taxpayers.

“I can understand why the secretary might have to use a charter flight to get to a hurricane-devastated region, but Philadelphia is not one of those regions this year. I find it hard to believe he couldn’t find a suitable commercial flight to Philadelphia,” said Walter Shaub, who was director of the United States Office of Government Ethics until July.

He further added, “This wasteful conduct reflects disdain for the ethical principle of treating public service as a public trust. Public office isn’t supposed to come with frivolous perks at taxpayer expense.”

Price is not the only member of the Trump cabinet who has been exploiting taxpayers’ money.

In July, EPA head Scot Pruitt came under fire as a report revealed he traveled to his home state Oklahoma 10 times in three months.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also planned for taxpayers to fund his honeymoon to Europe. According to ABC News, he requested a government jet to shepherd him and his new wife, Louise Linton, overseas for their romantic holiday at the phenomenal cost of approximately $25,000 per hour.

Banner: Reuters, Joshua Roberts