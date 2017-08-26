Residents were under strict orders not to leave behind pets or livestock, or they would be arrested, but some turned their backs on their innocent animals.

A photo of a tied up and abandoned dog left to face Hurricane Harvey on its own is breaking hearts not only in Texas, but worldwide. As thousands were evacuated from their homes around the Gulf of Mexico before Harvey unleashed its fury on land, some animals were left to fend for themselves.

It is a shame the owners of these dogs will never be held accountable for their cruel decision to not just take them to a shelter or at the very least set them free with a chance to find shelter and fend for themselves.

It’s sad to say that this dog wasn’t the only one tied up and left to contend with Hurricane Harvey; another heart breaking image showed a black dog in Victoria cowering next to a tree it was tied to. A few other photos showed animals struggling to survive during Harvey.

Police have urged dog owners not to chain up pets as Hurricane Harvey brings torrential rain and threatens devastating floods in the US.

A police chief in Montgomery County, Texas, said owners faced arrest if they failed to follow the warning.

Police in Montgomery County pleaded with residents to unchain dogs ahead of Hurricane Harvey, promising to take legal action against any pet owner who fails to heed this warning.

"I promise you, that I will hold anyone accountable that unlawfully restrains their dog in extreme weather conditions," Carlisle said. "Dogs are your family members, too."

Carlisle pointed out there is a specific state law that prohibits leaving a dog tied up outside in any extreme weather conditions, including under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.

Up to 40 inches (102 cm) of rainfall is expected in some areas on the south-east Texas coast due to Hurricane Harvey.