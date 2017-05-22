Man Mocks A Cerebral Palsy Patient Then Punches Him In The Face

A 29-year-old was caught on video mocking and punching a man in the face for no good reason. The victim is a cerebral palsy patient.

The appalling moment a 29-year-old-man mocked and sucker punched a 22-year-old with cerebral palsy in the face was caught on video.

The incident took place outside of a 7-Eleven. The unnamed victim pulled his car outside the store at around 2:13 a.m. and walked inside. However, just as he was walking back towards his car, Baker began to imitate his walk before proceeding to punch him in the face. Another man in a black shirt can also be seen in the video along with Baker apparently enjoying the atrocious act.

The man with cerebral palsy was visibly in pain. Baker punched him so hard he fell on his car’s hood before turning away covering his face in pain.

Baker then clapped and walked away from the situation calmly, like what he did was some sort of victory. The victim, who was taken aback from this dramatic experience, called the police after getting back in his car.

Luckily, the video footage of the attack led police officers to arrest the assailant.

Baker was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. The officers noted how hard it was for them to watch such a shameful video.

“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct. The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

“The victim showed a lot of dignity. I cannot say the same thing for the defendant here. It’s shocking that in today’s world you would have somebody attacking you simply because you suffer from cerebral palsy,” he added.

Baker’s bail for this heinous act was set at $25,000 while his first hearing is scheduled for May 30.

According to Chester County court records, Baker has an extensive criminal history and has been in jail previously for theft and forgery.