Here’s What You Can Do To Help Hurricane And Earthquake Survivors

Victims of recent natural disasters have lost their homes and their families. However, they can head back on the road to recovery with your help.

As the United States is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Harvey, Mexico is trying to stand up after two massive earthquakes killed more than 300 people and left scores homeless.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Islands also suffered great loss because of Hurricane Maria, whereas the western part of the United States has been ablaze with one of the world’s worst wildfires.

As a result of these back-to-back natural disasters that have struck at the same places, thousands of people are not only dealing with shock, but they are displaced, looking for shelter, food and health care.

Most of all, they are worried about rebuilding their homes as they have very limited resources available. However, being a responsible citizen of the society there are a number of ways you can help those in need.

You can reach out to any of these charitable organizations and play your part.

To help Mexico earthquake victims

International Community Foundation: This organization responds to natural disasters worldwide at the request of donors, partner organizations and local grantees. Currently, they are doing a lot of work in Mexico. You can donate via mail, wire transfer, mutual funds and stocks.

To learn more, click here.

Global Giving: A donation amount has been set up on the website with a goal of $2.5 million. As of now the organization has raised $895,912.

You can donate here.

Oxfam Mexico: The organization is assessing the damage and identifying the most urgent needs of affected people. They are coordinating with the government and other aid organizations to develop a response plan.

To learn more about donations, click here.

Red Cross Mexico: The humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance and disaster relief. You can reach out to the charity here.

UNICEF Mexico: This organization specifically works to is an agency of the United Nations. It is focused on promoting the rights and well-being of all children in Mexico and in the world.

Learn more about the donations here.

To help Hurricane Maria and Irma victims

ConPRmetidos: The local organization aims to help Puerto Ricans wherever they are in the world. However, as the island was struck with one of the biggest disasters, it has now set up a page for donations with a goal of $150,000. To help in the long-term relief plans, click here.

Convoy of Hope: The faith-based, nonprofit organization works with driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. You reach out to them here.

Volunteer Florida: This is a state-based organization that is established to assist Florida’s affected communities. For donations, click here.

Salvation Army: The organization is a Protestant Christian movement and an international charitable organization structured in a quasi-military fashion. To help in the long-term relief of hurricane victims, click here.

All Hands, AmeriCares, United Way of Miami-Dade, South Florida Wildlife Center and Brigid’s Crossing Foundation are some other charitable organization that are helping those in need.

To help Hurricane Harvey victims

Foundation Beyond Belief: The organization assists those most in need in the wake of hurricane damage. To show support, you can reach out to the charity here.

Greater Houston Community Fund: The organization will accept tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims affected by the recent floods. Learn more about the fund here.

Houston Humane Society: The charity helps pets affected in the hurricane. You can adopt a pet or donate here.

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies: This organization helps disable people affected by the hurricane. From finding a shelter to provide medical assistance the charity helps them in all ways. Learn more about donations here.

SBP, American Red Cross and Austin Pets Alive are some other organizations that are open to donations.

Banner: Reuters, Jose Luis Gonzalez