Henry Kissinger Can't Find Anything Nice To Say About Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has been assigned some major roles since the president assumed office.

He has been tasked with almost everything – from handling Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the opioid crisis. However, while looking at all the major roles, recently, Kushner became a part of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people list.

The magazine chose Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state, to write up a complimentary blurb for Kushner. While writing some “nice words” for him, he said he met Kushner 18 months ago after the former statesman gave a foreign policy lecture.

The blurb further states, “Transitioning the presidency between parties is one of the most complex undertakings in American politics. The change triggers an upheaval in the intangible mechanisms by which Washington runs: an incoming President is likely to be less familiar with formal structures, and the greater that gap, the heavier the responsibility of those advisers who are asked to fill it.

This space has been traversed for nearly four months by Jared Kushner, whom I first met about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically ­exchanged views since.”

That’s not all, the lukewarm praise goes on.

“As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the President. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration. All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.”

We understand, it might have been extremely hard for Kissinger to write something much about a person who is a misfit for the role he has been assigned. Trump handed over some of the major roles to someone who hardly has any qualification on foreign policy. Not only that, he also doesn’t have any experience in government.

Apart from marrying perceptively, Kushner hardly has any successes under his cap. His real estate company’s has low occupancy rates and a serious debt problem. He also did a pretty disastrous job while heading the New York Observer.

Another notable thing in the blurb is the reference about “flying close to the sun.” He compares Kushner to mythological character, Icarus, who was son to the famous inventor Daedalus. The inventor built a pair of wings which were held together with wax. Icarus decided to test his father’s invention andflew too close to the sun; as a result, because of the heat the wax melted and Icarus fell down to his death. However, the reference is a moral tale which teaches one not to accomplish more than you can.

Kissinger is known for his ability to flatter people in power in order to gain influence over the public. Therefore, such words coming from a person like him surely means something and that’s pretty humiliating for Kushner.

He further told Slate Magazine, “To Whom It May Concern: I have no interest in helping this man and cannot in good conscience advise you to hire him,” Kissinger has told us, who unfortunately have no choice in the matter. “I wish him luck on his future endeavors.”

Time magazine’s blurbs are an opportunity for one famous person to write something about another famous person in order to gather goodwill.

