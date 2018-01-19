Daughter Surprises Father With Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

After being diagnosed with kidney failure, an Ohio woman surprised her ailing father at a local high school with the good news that she was a donor match.

Generally, when parents begin to age, the responsibility to care for them shifts to their children. Mike Green’s daughter saw no issue in that as she offered her kidney to her ailing father.

Green got a second shot at life, and it’s all thanks to his selfless daughter, Patti Ollom. Green was diagnosed with kidney failure, and his daughter stepped in to save him, according to The News-Messenger. The way he found out she was a match is what makes the story even more special.

Green was sitting in the stands at Fremont Ross High School on Aug. 25, watching a football game against Springfield High School when a message flashed across the scoreboard at the Don Paul Stadium in the third quarter.

The message read, “Dad I'm A Match. Love, Your Baby Girl."

However, it wasn’t a total surprise but more of a moment of relief because Green knew that Ollom had gone through tests to determine whether or not she was a match. Fast forward to four months later, and Ollom’s transplant surgery was a success. She was able to donate her kidney to her father and grant him the opportunity to live a longer life.

"It doesn't surprise me that she wanted to do it," Green said this week of his daughter, a nurse at the nearby Bellevue Hospital.

The 65-year-old retired representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union received a diagnosis of his kidney failure in January 2017. He said it was caused by his chronic diabetes. Soon after learning of his condition, he joined a transplant waiting list.

His daughter wasn’t ready to see him go, so she took matters into her own hands to keep him alive.

"He gave me life, and now, I've returned the favor, so to speak," Ollom said.