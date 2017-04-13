Heroic Teen Runs Back Into Blazing Home To Save Baby Cousin

With quick thinking and a lot of guts, a brave teen saved his infant cousin from the family's burning home. The firefighters are calling him a hero.

Firefighters say 17-year-old LJ Gray is a hero after he saved his baby cousin, Michari, from their burning home. Story at 5 & 6 on @WITN7 pic.twitter.com/xrSJxuj3Rz — WITN Anna Phillips (@AnnaPhillipsTV) April 13, 2017

Wearing nothing but basketball shorts and sneakers, 17-year-old L.J. Gray ran back into his blazing home to save his 7-month-old cousin.

On Tuesday, the family's kitchen in their home in Kinston, NC, suddenly went up in flames due to some overcooked food on the stove. Gray was in the backyard with other family members when his grandmother screamed as she was the first to notice the smoke.

His little cousin, Michari, was still napping inside.

"My daddy called the fire department, and I got the baby, ran in front got the baby, and by the time I got the baby the back, it was like fire, so I just ran through the front," Gray told WITN.

Gray ran in through the back and grabbed Michari, who was in a room adjacent the burning kitchen. However, with the fire quickly spreading, he was unable to exit the same way. He had to make a snap decision and dash out the front.

All this happened before the fire trucks had even arrived.

“As a firefighter, we’re trained with all of the protective equipment that we have — the bunker pants, the coats, the hoods, gloves — to go into these fires, and we’re trained to know our limits,” Fire Captain William Barss told reporters. “And this young man did it with even less than what an average person would be wearing on the street.”

Gray and his little cousin were thoroughly checked over by medics and determined to be miraculously free from injury. According to WITN, the fire annihilated the family's home and belongings, but his grandmother says they can rebuild. It could have been a lot worse, but thanks to Gray, the family is intact.

It's the kind of bravery that gives you hope.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flicker user Ada Be