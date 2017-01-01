Conway Defends Trump's Sexism By Saying He's A Champion For Women

Just because President Trump, in Conway's words, "took a chance" on women in real estate in the 1980s it doesn't mean he's not demeaning and sexist now.

Exactly as expected, after the sexist hoopla that defined Thursday's media circuit, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway charged into action defending President Donald Trump for his crude tweets attacking "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi in the only way possible: Hypocrisy.

"It's really rich and really something to hear claims of sexism. I have kept my mouth shut under assault on me based on my gender. I have kept my mouth shut," Conway told "Fox and Friends" on Friday, recounting her struggles as part of one of the nation's most disliked administrations.

"But you know what? I'm here for a bigger purpose," Conway continued. "None of us are here for us. We're here as public servants for the American people and you have to learn to swallow a lot to do that."

Conway took to the safe space of Fox News to attempt to paint Trump as a champion of women amidst controversy surrounding the president's obvious and egregious sexism.

"I go by what people do, not what people say about them,” she explained. "This is a man that for decades has been elevating women to the highest positions. He took a chance on women in real estate in Manhattan when no one else would. When it was really a man's game. And ever since then he's been elevating and promoting women at the Trump Corporation, the Trump campaign certainly, the Trump Cabinet, the Trump White House. This is a man who is doing what he can do on behalf of America’s women.”

Trump may have made some savvy business choices that empowered women in the 1980s, but that by no means excuses him from being a misogynist today. If we're going to take a page from Conway's book and go by what people do, Trump's shown in tweet after tweet, rant after rant, and in one smarmy comment after another that he has some deeply concerning views about women. He's a walking dictionary of demeaning quotes towards females, has advocated for "some form of punishment" for women who have an abortion, and insults women's appearances with a certain nastiness he doesn't lower himself to for men. Recently, he creepily flirted with a reporter while on a call with the Irish prime minister, crassly remarking to the Irish leader over the phone that, "I bet she treats you well."

Trump has also gone after women's rights, moving to restrict abortion access around the world in the early days of his presidency. Furthermore, he has empowered a Republican-run Congress to push ahead with policies that would decimate millions of women throughout America. There's a reason why the Women's March on Washington was historically massive — women haven't seen anything to make them believe Trump has their best interests in mind.

If Trump is doing "what he can do" for women, he's welcome to stop now.