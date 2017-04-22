People Earning $100000 Considered ‘Low Income’ In Bay Area, San Mateo

“Minimum wage is going up, but it would be different if the cost of living was the same as when I was a teenager. Minimum wage goes up, and the cost of living goes up.”

It seems even well-off people in some areas of San Francisco Bay and San Mateo in California are unable to make ends meet with a six-figure salary.

The new figure from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, state a family of four, living in San Francisco Bay Area or San Mateo, with an annual income of $105,350, will be considered a “low income” family.

The cause of the rising cost of living: high number of jobs created, low unemployment rate, rising incomes — but not enough affordable housing.

“If I didn’t have any family here and my kids didn’t have any friends, we may be living somewhere else,” said a resident of Bay Area. “People think we’re crazy. It is what it is, but we call it home.”

