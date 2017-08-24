High School Principal: Girls Larger Than Size 2 'Look Fat' In Leggings

A South Carolina high school principal faces backlash from parents over her concerning comments during an assembly over the school dress code.

Heather Taylor, the principal of Stratford High School in South Carolina, is getting rightfully slammed for her problematic comments concerning the school dress code. She specifically targeted students who wear leggings, a fashion choice she apparently has strong opinions about.

"I’m going to tell you now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, you look fat," Taylor said during a school assembly, reported News 2 of WCBD-TV.

According to a Facebook post by the mother of one of the students, the principal told girls that they could only "get away" with wearing leggings in middle school. Now that their bodies were developing, stretchy, form-fitting pants were no longer acceptable.

"Body shaming teenage girls is uncalled for, inappropriate and unprofessional," wrote Lacy Thompson-Harper in the post. "When I spoke with her, she talked around the issue, and made excuse after excuse, effectively calling all of the students liars."

In Facebook responses to comments on her post, Thompson-Harper said that she'd heard from other upset parents who had come home to frustrated children. One mother texted her that Taylor tried to pass off her words as a mere "joke" and that she "didn't mean to offend anyone."

News 2 reports that Taylor has reached out to parents asking them to be forward with her about their concerns regarding her comments. She also apparently told Thompson-Harper that she would apologize to her students.

These are steps in the right direction, but as one angry responder to Thompson-Harper's post wrote: "She should have just stated school policy and left her editorial about it out of it."

Read More Teen Uses Her Yearbook Quote To Call Out School’s Sexist Dress Code

Banner and thumbnail credit: Pexels user Mabel Amber