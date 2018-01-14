Hijab-Wearing Model Makes History In L’Oreal Paris Hair Ad Campaign

For the first time in history, L’Oreal Paris is featuring a hijab-wearing model, beauty blogger Amena Khan, in its new haircare ad campaign.

"You have to wonder—why is it presumed that women who don’t show their hair don’t look after it?" ?????? https://t.co/WnZfvUSf8s — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 18, 2018

For the first time ever, L’Oreal Paris is featuring a hijab-wearing model in a hair campaign. British beauty blogger Amena Khan is featured in a video for L’Oreal’s new haircare product line, Elvive, according to CNN.

Exuding confidence and grace in the haircare ad, Khan states, “Whether or not your hair is on display doesn't affect how much you care about it.”

Hijab-wearing women don’t have to be forced to lurk in the shadows anymore just because the public can’t see their hair. Every woman practices self-care, and that includes nourishing her hair. L’Oreal is breaking down barriers and making history pulling a bold stunt like this. Inclusivity is what the world needs right now.

"How many brands are doing things like this? Not many," Khan told Vogue UK, according to CNN. "They're literally putting a girl in a headscarf — whose hair you can't see — in a hair campaign. Because what they're really valuing through the campaign is the voices that we have."

This isn’t the first time a Muslim woman was embraced in the fashion and beauty industry. In 2016, a hijab-wearing makeup artist, Nura Afia, became a brand ambassador for Covergirl and made her splashing debut in their So Lashy! BlastPro mascara campaign. Aside from all of the excitement surrounding the campaign, Afia still had to deal with negativity because of her attire.

“People still don’t understand hijab,” Afia said in a New York Daily News interview. “I’ve read the comments, and people say such ignorant things.”

Including more women from all walks of life and different religions in these industries will hopefully help to open up more minds moving forward.