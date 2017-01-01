Hindu Man Films Himself Hacking A Muslim To Death And Burning His Body

“You jihadis, this is the fate that awaits you. Stop ‘love jihad’ in India, or else you will meet the fate of this man,” the attacker said in Hindi.

A chilling viral video, which shows a Hindu man brutally killing a Muslim laborer, has highlighted the plight of Muslims in India.

The hate crime took place in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, after the attacker, identified as Shambhu Lal, led the victim, Mohammad Afrazul, in to the woods claiming he was looking for directions. He then proceeded to strike him with an axe and continued to do as the poor man fell to the ground, screaming for his life. Lal did not stop until the victim had stopped moving.

He then doused the hacked body with petrol and set it on fire while going on an inflammatory rant about “love jihad” – a term perpetrated by Hindu extremists who claim Muslim men are conspiring to convert Hindu women by luring them into relationships and marrying them.

“You jihadis, this is the fate that awaits you,” Lal said into the camera reportedly held by his 14-year-old nephew. “Stop 'love jihad' in India, or else you will meet the fate of this man.”

According to the reports, the man’s 11-year-old daughter was also present at the scene.

The alleged killer then posted the videos of his gut wrenching crime on WhatsApp, where it soon went viral before finding its way on YouTube. In fact, the local government had to suspend the internet for a few hours to stop the circulation of the harrowing clips, reported NDTV.

Law enforcement officials discovered Afrazul’s burnt body in the woods and have since detained Lal.

“This is a brutal crime. Prima facie it does not look like this is done by a normal human being,” Rajasthan's Director-General of Police OP Galhotra said at a press conference. “The probe by a special investigative team has made it possible for us to arrest the killer seen in the video… The probe is in its initial stages.”

The 50-year-old victim was a migrant laborer from West Bengal. He was a father of three, and contrary to Lal’s Islamophobic rant, was not married to a Hindu woman.

“It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. The accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up,” said Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. “Any person will be disturbed by the video.”

This is not the first time an incident like this has occurred.

Earlier this year, a group of Hindu cow vigilantes reportedly beat Muslim dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, to death. Just last month, another dairy farmer, Umar Mohammed, was fatally shot allegedly over the same issue.

