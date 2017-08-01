Hispanic White Nationalist Thinks Its ‘Human’ To Support KKK

“Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some ass out there, and I don’t give a f*ck,” said the Hispanic white nationalist.

A Puerto Rican man, named Alex Michael Ramos, was really proud of being a part of the violent KKK rally held by white supremacists in Charlottesville.

The deadly rally resulted in the death of an anti-racism protester named Heather Heyer after a white supremacist rammed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-racism protesters.

Several other counter-protesters were injured demonstrating against the white supremacist march, including a 22-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist Deandre Harris.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

“Me and about five of my friends were out protesting. We thought [the racists] left, but at one point they came back. Everyone was exchanging words with the group, but then the KKK and white supremacists just rushed us,” Harris told The Root in an interview.

“They were beating me with poles. I have eight staples in my head, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth,” Harris said.

Ramos was among one of the people who assaulted Harris.

He posted a video on his Facebook page, explaining how proud he was of being a part of the violent rally, marching along with Klansmen and neo-Nazis even though they don’t technically consider him white.

And the bigot had no regrets for his actions. “Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some ass out there, and I don’t give a f**k,” Ramos said at one point in the video. “I’m happy about it. You hurt my people, I guess we hurt you back.”

He also mentioned how he wasn’t a white person, but marching with the KKK apparently made him proud.

“I’m not even f*cking white, so how am I a superior race?” he asked. “I’m Spanish, listen: ‘Puerto Ricano.'”

A Facebook user tried telling Ramos his Puerto Rican heritage meant there were chances of him having black ancestors. “Okay, so are you trying to make me feel some kind of way because I have black ancestors, because we f*cking blended blood?” he questioned.

“If you marched with racists, what does that make you?” asked another user

“I don’t know,” he replied. “Human?” was his ignorant response.

According to tweets by Atlanta Antifascists, Ramos was a part of the Georgia Security Force, and not only is he a white power believer he is also an Islamophobe.

ALERT: Alex Michael Ramos is an associate of the Atlanta Proud Boys/FOAK and the III% Georgia Security Force. Here are more pics from Cville pic.twitter.com/8AWvsapFjo — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

Note that the banner image includes some local Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/ZlRH6AXimQ — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

Here is Ramos (furthest right) with GSF III% and Georgia State Senator Michael Williams at the Islamophobic March Against Sharia in June. pic.twitter.com/V6JdEzkmdS — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

Two more images of Ramos in Piedmont Park and another of him in Cville. pic.twitter.com/AFk9QfkUWM — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

Senior Justice Writer for the New York Daily News and a Black Lives Matter affiliate, Shaun King, took to Facebook and shared his video and pictures, rightfully asking for the arrest of this unabashed bigot.

