HIV Positive School Aide Allegedly Sexually Abused 42 Underage Boys

A former HIV-positive school employee and track coach, who was arrested three months ago for sexually abusing 10 underage male students, has been slapped with new charges as the number of victims has increased to 42, according to the Maryland authorities.

The Charles County State Attorney’s Office announced a 206-count indictment for Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, a stark increase from the 119-count indictment handed out in late July.

According to officials, of the 42 alleged victims, 28 have been identified while 14 are still unidentified.

"The ages of the alleged victims at the time the offenses were committed range from 11 years old to 17 years old," said the state attorney's office.

The possibility of additional victims has not been ruled out.

According to police, Bell victimized his students at the Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, at his own residence and possibly at other locations between May 2015 and June 2017.

The State Attorney’s office said the charges against Bell include: 22 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 19 counts of second-degree sex offense, 19 counts of second-degree sex offenses, seven counts of third-degree sex offense, 97 counts of child pornography and other offenses.

Several incidents were reportedly recorded on camera.

After the investigation began in 2016, Bell was fired as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and as a track coach at La Plata High School.

Whether any of the victims were HIV-positive is still not known.

Bell is being held without bond and a trial is scheduled for Jan. 8. If he gets convicted of certain crimes mentioned in the indictment, he will serve a lifetime in prison.

"To our parents and our community who put their faith and trust in us to safeguard our children, I apologize on behalf of Charles County Public Schools. Student safety is job one, and clearly we have work to do to ensure that this will never happen again," said Charles County Schools Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill after he got arrested in June.

