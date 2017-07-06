Home Depot Employee Fired After Trying To Thwart A Kidnapping

After trying to help a distraught mother who claimed her child was being abducted, a Home Depot employee lost his job for violating store policy.

A fast-acting Portland, Oregon, man who thwarted a perceived kidnapping was fired from his job at Home Depot following his heroic actions.

Back in May, Dillon Reagan was on duty at the home improvement retail store when he heard banging at the door.

“It ended up being one of our lot associates and he looked panicked and said ‘I need to know where the phone is, I need to call police,’” Reagan, 32, recounted.

He then darted out to the parking lot, CBS News reports.

“What I see is some lady screaming frantically, ‘Somebody help me, he’s stealing my kid, he’s kidnapping my kid’ tears running down her face,” he added.

While on the phone with police, authorities told Reagan to watch what was happening but warned him not to get too close to the suspected abductor. He later said he followed the man on foot off of store property until the police arrived, which violated store policy.

“I didn’t recall it at the time of the incident; then again, I could only really focus on ‘Is this kid OK?’” Reagan reportedly said of his rule breaking. “It’s all I could think of.”

Shortly following the ordeal, Reagan was terminated from the store after four years of working there. Apparently, the situation he witnessed turned out not to be an actual kidnapping, but an argument between a man and a woman that resulted in the man walking off with the child they share together.

This week, however, Reagan was offered his job back after corporate officials reviewed the situation.

“We took a second look at this and have let Mr. Reagan know that we’ve decided to reverse our decision, based on the circumstances,” Home Depot corporate communications said to a local CBS affiliate in an email. “We always do our diligence to make sure associates are treated fairly, which we’ve done in this case.”

According to Snopes, Reagan has decided to accept the position and announced his return to the store on Facebook.

Clearly, Home Depot officials realized that terminating Reagan was precisely the opposite step they should have taken. Instead, he should have been praised and promoted for jumping into action in a crisis situation.

While he may have broken store rules, he did so in an effort to potentially save an innocent child's life, and that heroic display of humanity should not be met with punishment.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Mike Mozart