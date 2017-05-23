Homeless Man Rushed To Save Children After Manchester Attack

"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," the former bricklayer told reporters as he recalled the awful scenes he witnessed.

3 out of the 22 victims are identified



Georgina Callander, 18

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

John Atkinson, 26



As more details concerning the tragic and deadly Manchester Arena bomb attack hit the news, we are also beginning to see stories of hope and solidarity pouring in.

Stephen Jones, a former bricklayer who has been homeless for more than a year, was sleeping near Manchester Arena at the time of the attack. He said he rushed to help the wounded children after the blast.

The minute he heard the bang, he said he first thought it had only been a firework. It wasn't long until he realized “what was happening,” he told reporters. That's when he “saw children coming out, screaming and covered in blood.”

As he rushed to assist in any way, he recalled having to wipe blood from children's eyes as it dawned on him that they had debris buried in their skin.

“We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces,” he told reporters, including “a couple out of [a] little girl's face.”

“Some lady, she got cut from her side here, so [my] mate had to hold her legs up and then an ambulance guy came and a fireman and they assisted after that,” he added. “We just held her legs up because we thought she was just going to bleed right out.”

Jones said he wanted to help because he saw so many children injured and desperate for care.

“Just because I'm homeless, it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart,” he said. “... I'd like to think someone would come and help me if I needed the help.”

Still, the horror he and his friend witnessed was so heart-wrenching that they weren't able to sleep again that night.

The attack targeting singer Ariana Grande's concert left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. The youngest victim was reportedly an 8-year-old.

As investigators look closer into this horrific attack, we must remember that in times of grief and tragedy, these everyday heroes are the ones who deserve the attention, not those who are filled with hate.