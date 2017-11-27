Homeless Man Vows To Pay It Forward After Receiving Over $380K

"I can't constantly take and not give back," said homeless Marine Corps veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. after helping a stranded young woman who ran out of gas.

A New Jersey couple and homeless veteran in Philadelphia have taken the concept of paying it forward to new heights.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. was living under a bridge and encountered Kate McClure when she ran out of gas late at night on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CNN reports.

McClure exited her vehicle in search of the nearest gas station, however, Bobbitt advised her to get back in the car and lock the doors. He returned to the stranded motorist with a full gas can that he used his last $20 to buy for her.

Bobbitt did not ask McClure for anything in return but good karma still came his way.

"I just got her gas to help her get back on her way,” Bobbitt reportedly said of his kind deed. “I didn't think anything about it. I wasn't expecting anything in return. That's how I got the money to start with — from other people. [I had to] return the favor. I can't constantly take and not give back."

Over the next several weeks, McClure brought Bobbitt a jacket, gloves, a hat, and socks. She also gave him a little money each time she saw him. However, she wanted to do even more for him.

Recently, she and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, launched a GoFundMe campaign for Bobbitt. Their goal was to raise $10,000, which they estimated would be enough to pay Bobbitt’s first and last month’s rent on a new home, buy a reliable car for transportation, and pay at least six months of additional expenses.

After a local newspaper published an article about this heartwarming gesture, the story went viral. By Monday, the GoFundMe had greatly exceeded its goal, reaching nearly $400,000.

"It's like winning the lottery," Bobbitt told ABC's "Good Morning America" in a joint interview with McClure Sunday.

Taking things a step further, Bobbitt plans to use a portion of the donations given to him to help other homeless people. According to CNN, he intends to get a place for himself to live but not a car. Instead, he’s going to continue this cycle of generosity.

"Everybody out there is facing some kind of struggle, so if I can touch their life, the way mine was touched, [it'd be] an amazing feeling," Bobbitt said. "I want to feel the feeling on the opposite end."

Bobbitt is reportedly a North Carolina native who previously served in the Marine Corps, studied nursing, and was a former paramedic and firefighter.

According to a local report, he’s been homeless for about one year. He initially went to Philadelphia with a job lined up and enough money to buy a truck, but the job fell through which left him with only the money he arrived with to survive on.

After losing all of his paperwork, including his Veterans Affairs documents, he was unable to get work and found himself out on the streets.

Bobbitt’s story serves as a stark reminder of how life can change drastically in what seems like just a blink of an eye. Just as quickly as his life took a turn for the worse last year, it's now on track for the better thanks to fate and goodhearted people.