Hope Hicks Allegedly Steamed Trump's Pants While He Was Wearing Them

“Trump would yell ‘Get the machine!’ And Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it.”

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who “loves Trump like a father,” reportedly steamed President Donald Trump’s pants while he was still wearing them. He also berated her if she forgot the steamer.

The revelations were made in the new tell-all book by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski titled “Let Trump Be Trump.”

Hicks, who was working as the campaign spokeswoman at the time, was responsible for making sure sure Trump’s suits were ironed during flight.

Lewandowski wrote in the book that Trump would yell and ask her to “get the machine.”

“Trump would yell ‘Get the machine!’ And Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it! She’d steam the jacket first and then sit in a chair in front of him and steam his pants,” read the book.

The author also wrote, on one occasion, Hicks forgot the steamer and Trump lost his cool.

“God d*****, Hope! How the hell could you forget the machine?” yelled Trump according to the book.

Lewandowski wrote, “It was a mistake she would never make again.”

Before joining the Trump camp, Hicks was working for the Trump Organization as a public relations official and when Trump offered her to join the campaign team, Hicks mistook it as a public relations officer at one of Trump’s golf courses.

In September, Hicks was appointed as a communications director on permanent basis. The 29-year-old is a former Ralph Lauren fashion model and has become the youngest-ever White House employee to fill in the post.

She was the fourth person to fill the position after both Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci were ousted from the job.

