Video Shows Horrific Moment Jet Crashes In NJ, Bursts Into Flames

A private jet crashed and burst into flames during a failed landing at Teterboro Airport near New Jersey, killing two crewmembers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Learjet 35 was coming from Philadelphia when it went down while approaching Teterboro’s runway. CCTV footage from a nearby business captured the moment of impact.

The video shows the moment the jet took a 90-degree angle and slammed to the ground bursting into flames. Seconds later thick black clouds surrounded the area. A man can also be seen running towards the parking lot after the incident. Emergency responders reached the site and worked for more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

The airport, which is commonly used to land private jets belonging to celebrities and local businesses, has been shut down after the accident.

According to officials, there were no passengers aboard the plane, but it was unclear if anyone on the ground was injured or killed.

“It’s quite remarkable that given the time of day that there weren’t more injuries than just the two fatalities on the plane. Encompassing three buildings like that with no injuries on the ground is somewhat of a miracle,” said Bergen County executive Jim Tedesco.

Witnesses shared their experience of the horrific incident.

Alexander Lawrence, a witness of the incident said, “I heard this noise. We hear planes all day, but this sounded so close. I looked up and the plane was going right over my head sideways. He was already sideways and then all of a sudden he clipped the building and crashed right into the parking lot.”

He further added, “Then I heard a big explosion. I said a prayer because I knew there weren’t going to be survivors.”

Naz Scrudato, 56, manager at Pioneer logistics near the crash site said, “I was in this building in my office and I heard an explosion. It was loud. It actually rattled my metal doors. I came out and my first instinct was to go and see if we could help. We saw it was a plane crash but unfortunately the entire area was engulfed in flames. We couldn’t get anywhere near it. We helplessly stood and watched.”

“The roof, the wall — everything shook when the building was hit. It charred the whole front office. If it was any closer, my family would have died. They were in the front. … One or two feet maybe, it was very close,” said Jacob Sklar, who works with several relatives at Manhattan Door.

Prior to making the journey from Philadelphia, the jet had flown from Teterboro to Bedford, Massachusetts. The exact cause of the crash will not be confirmed until after the police investigation.

