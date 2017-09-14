Turns Out That Viral Hurricane Irma 'Hot Cop' Is Actually A Neo-Nazi

The internet fell in love with three cops from Florida after their selfie went viral. Unfortunately for the internet, one of those cops is an anti-Semite.

Sorry, but it turns out one of the "hot cops" from Gainesville, Florida, who went viral during Hurricane Irma after posting a selfie on Facebook, is actually a neo-Nazi.

Gainesville police are investigating a complaint made against Michael Hamill, one of the three officers who were pictured in the selfie that was shared more than 200,000 times. While GPD spokesman Ben Tobias said the complaint information is confidential, many believe it has to do with Hamill’s troubling anti-Semitic Facebook posts.

Two screenshots sent to the Sun show Hamill thinks jokes reminiscent of the Holocaust are funny.

“Who knew that reading Jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well," he wrote in one post from 2013. "Here is one for everybody 'What’s the difference between boy scouts and Jews?' anybody know? Well it is because 'Boy scouts come back from their camps.'”

Another post from 2011 said:

“So I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the hitler way. Haha.”

Prior to this revelation, Hamill and the other two officers pictured in the photo inspired the creation of a Gainesville Police Department calendar featuring the officers, with profits going to Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida.

There is no update on whether there will still be a calendar, and what steps will be taken, as the police department will not make a comment on the complaint until the investigation is completed.

“The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter,” Tobias said.

Racist, anti-Semitic attacks and opinions have increased in the public eye following events like Charlottesville, but these Facebook posts are proof that racism has always existed in the United States.

We live in an age of social media where once someone’s identity becomes public, it is very easy to dig up their past. Modern Nazi-hunter Shaun King shared Hamill’s posts on his Facebook page, proving hate has no boundaries. It can exist in anyone.

It’s up to the people to call out hate when they see it, so that we can stop it in its tracks. Twitter did just that when they heard about Hamill's posts:

