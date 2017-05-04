GOPers Reportedly Celebrate Axing Obamacare With A Beer Fest

“Cases upon cases of beer just rolled into the Capitol on a cart covered in a sheet. Spotted Bud Light peeking out from the sheet,” claimed a reporter.

Several reporters witnessed cases of Bud Light being delivered to the Capitol under sheets as House Republicans celebrate the end of several of Obamacare’s mandates, including preexisting conditions (which also include domestic violence, rape and postpartum depression) protection and taking health insurance away from 24 million people.

As the bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare narrowly passed through the House, Republicans were reportedly busy organizing a beer fest to congratulate themselves. As an amended version of the ACA (or rather, Trumpcare) passed the vote 217-213, many journalists reported several kegs of beers being rolled into the U.S. Capitol.

Very strange, since the results of the voting had not come up yet and the Republicans had no idea whether they would win. Or did they?

Reporter Alexandra Jaffe said any attempt to bring the cases of alcohol into the building was a complete failure as everyone was able to see “Bud Light peeking out from the sheet.”

Cases upon cases of beer just rolled into the Capitol on a cart covered in a sheet. Spotted Bud Light peeking out from the sheet — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) May 4, 2017

Didn't catch a good pic but here's what our camera shot pic.twitter.com/06rrHmqjJc — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) May 4, 2017

Here are the beers. Asked if they were going to a GOP conference meeting & he said "no, different meeting," no further details pic.twitter.com/ugS8oW4kGj — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) May 4, 2017

Although it has not been confirmed who had ordered the beer and where it was being taken, the American Health Care Act was far the biggest piece of legislation set to be voted on Thursday.

In fact, even Rep. Jason Chaffetz cut short his recovery time after a foot surgery and flew back to Washington, scooting on a mobile support device, to take part in the rumored victory celebrations.

Chaffetz Scoots In For Health Care Vote After Surgery - photo by @billclarkphotos pic.twitter.com/JYbfNI21Yh — Gillian Roberts (@gkroberts) May 4, 2017

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner held up her arms in a victory stance and said in an interview, “the line of the day was out of Braveheart: ‘FREEDOM!”

This is just gross: @RepAnnWagner literally screams in delight as she prepares to vote to strip millions of health care. WOW pic.twitter.com/xTbVcuxl9O — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 4, 2017

President Donald Trump also tweeted before the vote that he would also be hosting a press conference for the Republicans “if victorious.”

If victorious, Republicans will be having a big press conference at the beautiful Rose Garden of the White House immediately after vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Democratic lawmakers quickly condemned their Republican counterpart’s alleged beer party.

“As Americans rally against #Trumpcare, buses wait to take Rs to the White House to join @POTUS to toast making life miserable for millions,” said Rep. Ted Deutch.

As Americans rally against #Trumpcare, buses wait to take Rs to the White House to join @POTUS to toast making life miserable for millions pic.twitter.com/h9LEVCbnSn — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) May 4, 2017

"Millions of Americans are about to lose health care coverage and the Republicans are drinking beer. Outrageous," Rep. Rosa DeLauro tweeted.

Millions of Americans are about to lose health care coverage and the Republicans are drinking beer. Outrageous. #VoteNoAHCA https://t.co/H37cCCTXGW — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) May 4, 2017

And it wasn't even good beer. It was Bud Light.



Which, tbf, is pretty much the #ACHA of beer: Cheap and doesn't do what it's designed for https://t.co/XJsfDX4sgp — Jason (@NevAriJason) May 5, 2017

I don't know what the answer to health care is, but I know it isn't ACHA or ACA. Get in a room with no beer (classy, Congress) and fix this. — Dell B. (@DB_Out_Front) May 4, 2017

Jesus, celebrating more sickness, death, debt, and fewer jobs while drinking a foreign-owned beer. Economic anxiety, right? #ACHA — Michael St James (@michaelstjames) May 4, 2017

What kind of dbags have a beer celebration after they vote to hand the rich a 1 trillion tax cut at the expense of the poor & seniors #acha — LeoKapakos (@LeoKapakosNY) May 4, 2017

To House Republicans, it may seem worthwhile to toast to the replacement of Obamacare, something they have been fighting against for seven years, ever since it became law. However, it’s beyond tasteless to celebrate a policy that will eliminate women’s and children’s health protections and leave millions of people without medical coverage.