GOPers Reportedly Celebrate Axing Obamacare With A Beer Fest

by
editors
“Cases upon cases of beer just rolled into the Capitol on a cart covered in a sheet. Spotted Bud Light peeking out from the sheet,” claimed a reporter.

Protesters rally during Us

Several reporters witnessed cases of Bud Light being delivered to the Capitol under sheets as House Republicans celebrate the end of several of Obamacare’s mandates, including preexisting conditions (which also include domestic violence, rape and postpartum depression) protection and taking health insurance away from 24 million people.

As the bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare narrowly passed through the House, Republicans were reportedly busy organizing a beer fest to congratulate themselves. As an amended version of the ACA (or rather, Trumpcare) passed the vote 217-213, many journalists reported several kegs of beers being rolled into the U.S. Capitol.

Very strange, since the results of the voting had not come up yet and the Republicans had no idea whether they would win. Or did they?

Reporter Alexandra Jaffe said any attempt to bring the cases of alcohol into the building was a complete failure as everyone was able to see “Bud Light peeking out from the sheet.”

 

          

 

Although it has not been confirmed who had ordered the beer and where it was being taken, the American Health Care Act was far the biggest piece of legislation set to be voted on Thursday.

In fact, even Rep. Jason Chaffetz cut short his recovery time after a foot surgery and flew back to Washington, scooting on a mobile support device, to take part in the rumored victory celebrations.

 

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner held up her arms in a victory stance and said in an interview, “the line of the day was out of Braveheart: ‘FREEDOM!”

 

President Donald Trump also tweeted before the vote that he would also be hosting a press conference for the Republicans “if victorious.”

 

Democratic lawmakers quickly condemned their Republican counterpart’s alleged beer party.

“As Americans rally against #Trumpcare, buses wait to take Rs to the White House to join @POTUS to toast making life miserable for millions,” said Rep. Ted Deutch.

 

"Millions of Americans are about to lose health care coverage and the Republicans are drinking beer. Outrageous," Rep. Rosa DeLauro tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

To House Republicans, it may seem worthwhile to toast to the replacement of Obamacare, something they have been fighting against for seven years, ever since it became law. However, it’s beyond tasteless to celebrate a policy that will eliminate women’s and children’s health protections and leave millions of people without medical coverage.

