Paul Ryan Wants American Women To Start Having More Babies STAT

“I did my part, but we need to have higher birth rates in this country,” Paul Ryan, a father of three, told reporters. “We’re going to need more people.”

Republicans might not be in favor of providing proper health coverage to pregnant women but they certainly want them to have more and more babies as part of their patriotic duty towards the country.

At least that is what House Speaker Paul Ryan alluded to during a recent press conference, where he attempted to explain how the GOP planned to approach welfare and entitlement reform in the upcoming year to save privileges like Medicare and Social Security.

His solution to improve the economic growth and increase the workforce was straightforward yet archaic. Ryan suggested American should start having more children – apparently regardless of the fact they can afford to raise and educate those kids due to GOP-approved tax increase and social welfare cuts.

“People — this is going to be the new economic challenge for America. People,” said Ryan, before referring to his three children. “I did my part, but we need to have higher birth rates in this country. Meaning, baby boomers are retiring, and we have fewer people following them in the work force.”

The truth is the fertility rate in the United States did hit its lowest point last year with 62 births per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44, according to The New York Times. While the drop was significant, it is also important to note the birthrate among teenagers also decreased nearly 9 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

“We have something like a 90 percent increase in the retirement population in America, but only a 19 percent increase in the working population in American,” the Republican continued. “So what do we have to do? Be smarter, more efficient, more technology — still going to need more people. And when we have tens of millions of people right here in this country falling short of their potential — not working, not looking for a job, or not in school getting a skill to get a job — that’s a problem.”

Well, one simple solution to strengthen workforce would be to allow more immigrants in to the country and give them the jobs – something that the Republicans, and most importantly President Donald Trump, do not approve of.

If Ryan’s suggestion to increase population sounds a little familiar, it is because racist GOP Rep. Steve King made headlines for suggesting something rather similar earlier this year.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

“You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies,” King later reiterated in an interview with CNN. “You’ve got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values. In doing so, you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, and you can strengthen your way of life.”

Meanwhile, this is how the internet reacted to Ryan’s statement:

Paul Ryan says he “did his part” for America by having kids



But his wife had the kids



In her 30s (so I’m assuming it was a choice & she had support)



She’s also a millionaire



“His part” should be legislation that supports all moms & all women — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) December 14, 2017

Paul Ryan doesn’t want me to have access to health insurance and doesn’t want to cover infant healthcare or renew CHIP, but he wants us to have more babies? — ?? Jackie Carba-Holly Jolly Christmas ?? (@jackiecarbajal) December 15, 2017

9 million kids could have health insurance today if Paul Ryan worried about their wellbeing with half the lust he frets over billionaires. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) December 15, 2017

"I did my part," he says. Yes, and you're rich, dipshit. Not everyone can afford to raise three fucking kids. Lots of families WITH three kids can't afford it thanks to assholes like Paul Ryan. — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) December 15, 2017

Invertebro, Paul Ryan: We need higher birth rates.



Also invertebro, Paul Ryan: Moms and their babies do not need affordable health care. https://t.co/uJzZR7lVkj — Brohibition Now ?????? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 14, 2017

Paul Ryan: "you need to make more babies"



Americans: "okay cool, are you going to help support us?"



Paul Ryan: *visibly confused* — Leo (@Aniroel) December 15, 2017

